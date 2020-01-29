Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,643 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 2,981 head on Jan. 15 and 1,050 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were too lightly tested for an accurate trend with a steady to lower undertone noted. The steer calves were unevenly steady. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was plain to average. Cold and rainy weather hampered receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 51% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 209 lbs., 230.00; 4 head, 264 lbs., 225.00; 18 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 215.00 to 231.00 (222.97); 15 head, 328 to 346 lbs., 200.00 to 210.00 (203.73) unweaned; 12 head, 358 to 378 lbs., 200.00 to 212.50 (206.08); 4 head, 361 lbs., 201.00 unweaned; 32 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 187.00 to 198.00 (191.03); 23 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.68) unweaned; 23 head, 454 to 479 lbs., 179.00 to 192.00 (185.55); 19 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (176.31) unweaned; 54 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (171.95); 2 head, 523 lbs., 164.00 fleshy; 10 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (167.19) unweaned; 40 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (164.24); 6 head, 576 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 11 head, 648 lbs., 147.00; 14 head, 679 to 689 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 711 to 729 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 783 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 210 to 218 lbs., 200.00 to 210.00 (205.09); 6 head, 289 to 295 lbs., 195.00 to 208.00 (203.61); 7 head, 263 lbs., 222.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 343 to 348 lbs., 194.00 to 205.00 (200.39); 7 head, 347 lbs., 214.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 328 lbs., 182.00 unweaned; 16 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (188.20); 13 head, 389 lbs., 196.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 372 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 13 head, 402 to 445 lbs.,180.00 to 188.00 (183.93); 14 head, 429 lbs.,190.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 423 to 427 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.51) unweaned; 22 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.32); 2 head, 458 lbs., 178.00 unweaned; 23 head, 500 to 523 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (164.41); 4 head, 504 lbs., 159.00 fleshy; 10 head, 509 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.44); 2 head, 583 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 5 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.97); 7 head, 678 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 792 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 236 lbs., 182.00; 2 head, 248 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 5 head, 307 to 310 lbs., 190.00; 6 head, 418 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 486 to 493 lbs., 162.00 to 167.50 (165.91); 4 head, 513 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 596 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 223 lbs., 180.00; 3 head, 273 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 24 head, 318 to 346 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (171.02); 15 head, 303 to 320 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.42) unweaned; 46 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (165.73); 12 head, 350 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (159.56); 2 head, 438 lbs., 155.00 fleshy; 42 head, 406 to 439 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.69) unweaned; 47 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.72); 2 head, 453 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 6 head, 487 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 39 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (145.67); 19 head, 502 to 530 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.92) unweaned; 19 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 574 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 25 head, 603 to 624 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 668 to 673 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 712 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.55); 8 head, 769 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 282 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 333 to 339 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.42); 11 head, 343 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 323 to 343 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.48) unweaned; 26 head, 353 to 394 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.22); 49 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (152.45); 3 head, 435 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 28 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (143.67); 3 head, 513 lbs., 143.00; 28 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.50); 4 head, 729 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 714 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 6 head, 756 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 1000 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 253 to 268 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.07); 2 head, 303 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 353 to 387 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (136.90); 4 head, 541 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 613 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.86).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 415 lbs., 196.00; 19 head, 613 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 641 lbs., 133.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 554 to 573 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (145.01); 2 head, 665 lbs., 126.00.
