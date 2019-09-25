The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported 1,909 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 18, compared to 1,811 head on Sept. 11 and 2,367 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were selling from $1 to $3 higher. The steer calves were selling from $2 to $3 higher The heifer calves were steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 38% were heifers and 18% bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 238 lbs., 175.00; 2 head, 250 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 10 head, 319 to 333 lbs., 164.00 to 179.00 (173.67); 2 head, 318 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 4 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.76); 12 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.08); 20 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (154.69); 37 head, 502 to 531 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.68); 32 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.71); 117 head, 602 to 628 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (135.29); 5 head, 652 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 705 to 736 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (136.93); 4 head, 838 lbs., 122.50; 3 head, 857 lbs., 123.50; 8 head, 1046 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 300 to 332 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.60) unweaned; 4 head, 386 lbs., 152.00; 4 head, 361 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 40 head, 416 to 429 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (142.85); 5 head, 433 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 81 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.35); 8 head, 470 to 478 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.48) unweaned; 14 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (131.07); 32 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.31); 12 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.68); 7 head, 656 to 687 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.88); 12 head, 713 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 777 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 245 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 300 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 4 head, 403 to 415 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.49); 2 head, 473 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 570 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 636 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 225 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 7 head, 254 to 263 lbs., 155.00; 22 head, 323 to 345 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.32); 8 head, 303 to 338 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.65) unweaned; 48 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (141.27); 131 head, 409 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (133.91); 6 head. 463 to 478 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.02); 17 head, 520 to 525 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.28); 8 head, 541 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 4 head, 535 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 10 head, 563 to 582 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.49); 2 head, 665 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 782 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 972 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 275 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 2 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 320 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 4 head, 354 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 425 to 447 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.20); 42 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.83); 10 head, 475 to 479 lbs., 117.50 to 119.00 (117.80) unweaned; 56 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.11); 14 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.18); 2 head, 655 to 665 lbs., 111.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 277 to 293 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.30); 3 head, 405 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 260 lbs., 187.50; 4 head, 336 lbs., 162.00; 3 head, 327 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 12 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (160.48); 23 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (148.01); 24 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (140.22); 17 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.86); 27 head, 566 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 17 head, 608 to 636 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (132.63); 9 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (129.25); 15 head, 716 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 356 to 389 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.35); 3 head, 410 to 423 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.02); 7 head, 490 to 491 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.71); 2 head, 545 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 6 head, 556 to 575 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.40); 3 head, 720 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 121.50 (118.73); 2 head, 825 lbs., 107.00; 4 head, 1025 lbs., 86.00.
