Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,432 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 2,940 head on Dec. 4 and 2,612 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 44% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 225 lbs., 182.00 unweaned; 8 head, 255 to 288 lbs., 180.00 to 189.00 (185.41); 9 head, 321 to 348 lbs., 180.00 to 192.50 (187.73); 52 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 177.00 to 185.00 (179.05); 16 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 161.00 to 172.50 (167.69) unweaned; 64 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (167.27); 3 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.68) unweaned; 65 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (166.87); 32 head, 462 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.91) unweaned; 218 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.99); 13 head, 512 to 523 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (148.14) unweaned; 40 head, 550 to 558 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.27); 26 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (150.37) unweaned; 83 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.29); 69 head, 651 to 666 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (142.56); 37 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.91); 15 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 308 to 313 lbs., 174.00 to 179.00 (177.28); 6 head, 366 to 393 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.35); 41 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.98); 49 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.16); 29 head, 560 to 591 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (138.05); 13 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.52) unweaned; 19 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (129.35); 3 head, 640 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 36 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.07). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 470 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 568 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.13).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 233 to 235 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.65); 7 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (145.38); 16 head, 334 to 335 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.25); 34 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (142.25) unweaned; 39 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (144.41); 27 head, 359 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.71) unweaned; 105 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.28); 26 head, 420 to 444 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.47) unweaned; 148 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (141.90); 23 head, 468 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.52) unweaned; 79 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (134.69); 56 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (129.35) unweaned; 59 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (126.66); 42 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (116.43); 12 head, 680 to 688 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (121.35); 11 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.24); 2 head, 793 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 818 lbs., 106.00); 4 head, 860 to 890 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 342 to 343 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.01); 13 head, 412 to 415 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.93); 3 head, 448 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 30 head, 471 to 499 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (126.34); 19 head, 515 to 535 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.97); 34 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (119.02); 14 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.57); 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (105.58); 6 head, 705 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 478 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 583 to 585 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 233 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 16 head, 351 to 388 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (163.31); 5 head, 448 lbs., 158.00; 3 head, 523 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 521 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 570 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 590 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 11 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.16); 4 head, 692 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.25); 15 head, 714 to 715 lbs., 121.00 to 121.50 (121.37); 3 head, 813 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 652 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 713 lbs., 113.00; 1 head, 795 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 930 lbs., 103.00.
