Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 945 head of feeder cattle selling on April 1, compared to 1,414 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $7 lower. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 45% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 206 to 220 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (216.71); 11 head, 250 to 259 lbs., 215.00; 4 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (197.49); 1 head, 305 lbs., 217.50 thin fleshed; 32 head, 380 lbs., 181.00; 21 head, 405 to 435 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (170.28); 2 head, 430 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 32 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (165.69); 35 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (158.47); 15 head, 577 to 598 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (140.55); 16 head, 601 to 619 lbs., 140.00; 34 head, 678 to 688 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (124.42); 4 head, 755 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 333 lbs., 181.00; 2 head, 390 lbs., 170.00; 22 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (154.80); 57 head, 473 to 499 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (154.50); 6 head, 540 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.99); 21 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.55); 8 head, 689 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 776 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 825 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 229 lbs., 188.00 ; 10 head, 276 to 295 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (168.88); 2 head, 338 lbs., 169.00; 8 head, 353 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 418 to 434 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.63); 4 head, 450 to 468 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (155.59); 3 head, 567 lbs., 147.00; 2 head, 633 lbs., 123.00; 86 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (114.88); 26 head, 711 to 741 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.17); 2 head, 760 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 218 lbs., 163.00; 15 head, 373 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.20); 13 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (152.97); 14 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.25); 14 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (126.60); 28 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (124.82); 25 head, 625 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.39); 8 head, 722 to 725 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 225 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 398 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 418 to 436 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.38); 3 head, 480 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 517 to 543 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (122.95); 6 head, 598 lbs., 113.00; 2 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.00).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 442 lbs., 169.00; 5 head, 620 to 623 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.