Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,981 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 15, compared to 3,915 head on Jan. 8 and 2,235 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $4 higher The steer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 49% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 271 lbs., 232.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 250 lbs., 204.00 unweaned; 10 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 220.00 to 230.00 (224.75); 10 head, 327 to 348 lbs., 232.00 to 235.00 (233.75) thin fleshed; 49 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 199.00 to 218.00 (207.66); 11 head, 352 to 358 lbs., 221.00 to 230.00 (224.82) thin fleshed; 6 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 190.00 to 195.00 (191.11) unweaned; 50 head, 406 to 434 lbs., 199.00 to 209.00 (204.22); 9 head, 417 to 427 lbs., 190.00 to 192.00 (190.68) unweaned; 45 head, 451 to 484 lbs., 180.00 to 194.00 (185.30); 98 head, 512 to 541 lbs., 169.50 to 178.00 (173.23); 126 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.79); 75 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.22); 27 head, 652 to 667 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.14); 54 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.12); 5 head, 760 to 798 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.66); 1 head, 820 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 892 lbs., 125.00.
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 244 to 245 lbs., 180.00 to 187.50 (180.84) unweaned; 10 head, 391 lbs., 187.00 unweaned; 21 head, 407 to 438 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (186.55); 80 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (177.20); 30 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 161.50 to 166.00 (162.44); 8 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 156.00; 30 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (143.93). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 307 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 6 head, 448 to 449 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (177.67); 21 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.33); 32 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.29); 16 head, 554 to 582 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.68); 26 head, 615 to 636 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.93); 13 head, 660 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 278 to 294 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.41) unweaned; 12 head, 325 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 82 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.15); 10 head, 352 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 52 head, 410 to 425 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (165.27); 133 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (154.25); 53 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (151.20); 14 head, 552 to 562 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.19); 39 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.25); 60 head, 669 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.01); 22 head, 702 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 316 lbs., 163.00; 10 head, 359 to 395 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (159.02); 32 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.97); 90 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.91); 61 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (144.09); 57 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.21); 20 head, 610 to 621 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.60); 10 head, 690 to 694 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.90). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 388 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.95); 5 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.19); 4 head, 471 lbs., 135.00; 23 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.32); 34 head, 573 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.95); 2 head, 645 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 753 lbs., 120.00.
