Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 979 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 12, compared to 1,503 head on Jan. 30 and 1,129 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous sale, the feeders steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were steady. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. Rains moved into the trade area overnight causing receipts to be down. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 46% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 200.00; 4 head, 285 to 288 lbs., 190.00 unweaned; 6 head, 332 to 337 lbs., 200.00 to 202.50 (201.24); 1 head, 345 lbs., 192.50 unweaned; 6 head, 365 to 396 lbs., 194.00; 4 head, 358 to 385 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 10 head, 402 lbs., 192.00; 8 head, 403 to 412 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.26) unweaned; 29 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (187.45); 45 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.99); 5 head, 547 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 21 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.66); 25 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 149.00 to 158.50 (154.15); 4 head, 685 to 698 lbs., 136.00 to 136.50 (136.38); 26 head, 718 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 144.00 (137.79); 10 head, 750 to 771 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.10); 11 head, 815 to 839 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (124.66); 1 head, 865 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 1015 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 1196 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.54) unweaned; 28 head, 361 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 183.00 (181.15); 1 head, 360 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 10 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (175.67); 3 head, 440 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 23 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 170.00 to 178.50 (176.22); 3 head, 480 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 16 head, 502 to 505 lbs., 163.50 to 164.00 (163.59 ); 4 head, 550 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.75); 12 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.24); 2 head, 665 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2. 8 head, 330 to 348 lbs., 170.00; 11 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (163.12); 2 head, 418 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 468 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 11 head, 515 to 522 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (159.55); 9 head, 596 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 639 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 253 to 285 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.86) unweaned; 3 head, 305 to 315 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (170.45); 6 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 164.00 to 172.50 (167.08); 38 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (163.95); 35 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (152.20 ); 85 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.97); 2 head, 568 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 583 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.78); 8 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.73); 5 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 107.50 to 123.50 (118.22); 14 head, 800 to 834 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (116.95); 3 head, 898 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 281 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 2 head, 345 lbs., 159.00; 10 head, 353 to 370 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.16); 5 head, 367 to 393 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.17) unweaned; 14 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (151.43); 3 head, 465 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 496 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 13 head, 522 to 535 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.59); 21 head, 552 to 576 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.49); 10 head, 640 to 649 lbs., 121.50 to 122.00 (121.75); 7 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (114.26). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 333 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 370 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.42); 3 head, 495 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 542 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 3 head, 587 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 630 to 635 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.00); 4 head, 670 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (175.19); 3 head, 595 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 615 to 637 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.46); 6 head, 693 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 113.00.
