Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 711 head of feeder cattle selling on March 26, compared to 92 head on March 19 and 2,553 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $20 to $23 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $9 to $11 higher. The steer and heifer calves were up to $9 higher on some comparable receipts. The demand was good. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 35% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 258 to 260 lbs., 208.00 to 215.00 (212.65); 3 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (187.40); 1 head, 330 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 17 head, 370 to 392 lbs., 186.00 to 196.00 (188.35); 27 head, 418 to 444 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (184.02); 3 head, 415 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 14 head, 472 to 478 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (179.93); 19 head, 502 to 530 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (164.72); 9 head, 553 to 575 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (145.24); 16 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.44); 33 head, 673 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.78); 16 head, 733 to 736 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.50); 11 head, 769 to 770 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.82); 1 head, 815 lbs., 113.00; 8 head, 955 to 994 lbs., 105.00 to 109.50 (108.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 290 lbs., 172.50 unweaned; 6 head, 334 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (167.23); 16 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 166.00 to 178.00 (177.14); 2 head, 370 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 21 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (169.70); 11 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.16); 3 head, 540 lbs., 152.00; 8 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.28); 3 head, 745 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 932 lbs., 106.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 337 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 1 head, 375 lbs., 158.00; 3 head, 372 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 3 head, 427 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.30); 2 head, 468 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 4 head, 509 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 240 lbs., 167.50 unweaned; 4 head, 270 to 290 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (169.51); 6 head, 318 to 340 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (175.30); 6 head, 380 to 389 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.67); 15 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (166.12); 13 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (161.78); 13 head, 513 to 524 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.30); 6 head, 558 to 566 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.67); 8 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.47); 11 head, 653 to 668 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 275 lbs., 163.00; 5 head, 313 to 335 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (160.08); 1 head, 392 lbs., 157.00; 1 head, 375 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 13 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.96); 8 head, 468 to 492 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (149.95); 1 head, 495 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 12 head, 503 to 520 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.72); 19 head, 582 to 588 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.00); 5 head, 625 to 633 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.02); 4 head, 774 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 340 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 370 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.29); 8 head, 520 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.11).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 255 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 380 lbs., 164.00; 8 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.83); 4 head, 626 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.45); 3 head, 717 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 895 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 170 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 563 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 620 lbs., 111.00.
