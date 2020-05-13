Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported 1,545 head of feeder cattle selling on April 29, compared to 913 head on April 22 and 450 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $6 lower. The feeder heifers were steady. The steer calves were selling $5 to $8 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 48% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 290 lbs., 187.50; 1 head, 275 lbs., 209.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 177.50 to 182.50 (181.03); 12 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 59.00 to 165.00 (162.71); 5 head, 364 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 25 head, 402 to 436 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.44); 2 head, 448 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 58 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (146.99); 51 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (141.74); 47 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.78); 95 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.43); 29 head, 657 to 661 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.09); 52 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.10); 10 head, 759 to 771 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 805 to 818 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 870 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 245 lbs., 175.00; 17 head, 333 to 335 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (163.35); 10 head, 384 lbs., 154.00; 17 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.41); 27 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.30); 26 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.15); 32 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.56); 9 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.81); 1 head, 650 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 825 to 835 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (98.01). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 378 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.16); 3 head, 470 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.67); 3 head, 505 to 523 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.37); 1 head, 555 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 693 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 270 to 295 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 147.50 to 151.00 (149.20); 29 head, 358 to 380 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.55); 34 head, 405 to 434 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (139.78); 30 head, 457 to 490 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (137.35); 90 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.17); 25 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (119.78); 29 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (111.64); 19 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.10); 14 head, 706 lbs., 106.50 thin fleshed; 2 head, 778 lbs., 90.00; 17 head, 883 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 286 to 292 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.43); 10 head, 338 to 340 lbs., 144.00; 24 head, 367 to 399 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.27); 53 head, 414 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.64); 46 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.47); 9 head, 522 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.32); 16 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.19); 15 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.21); 5 head, 670 to 694 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.81); 8 head, 725 lbs., 92.00; 3 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (78.35). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 280 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 322 lbs., 140.00; 12 head, 392 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.58); 6 head, 490 to 495 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 515 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 575 to 595 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (109.59); 6 head, 633 to 640 lbs., 95.00 (95.00); 1 head, 710 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 370 to 374 lbs., 159.00; 2 head, 543 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.42); 3 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.61); 10 head, 678 to 693 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.22); 2 head, 720 to 730 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.51); 2 head, 945 lbs., 86.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 490 lbs., 115.00.
