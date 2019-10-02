The Southern Oklahoma Livestock feeder cattle auction reported receipts of 2,979 head of cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 1,909 on Sept. 18 and 2,864 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steer calves were selling $4 to $7 higher. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 46% were heifers and 13% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 205 lbs., 200.00; 18 head, 277 to 282 lbs., 188.00 to 199.00 (189.86); 3 head, 300 to 308 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (181.72); 18 head, 333 to 348 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.67) unweaned; 37 head, 369 to 398 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (168.88); 47 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (162.69); 14 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (150.68) unweaned; 52 head, 460 to 463 lbs., 152.00 to 164.50 (162.73); 32 head, 462 to 483 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.89) unweaned; 80 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (144.40); 11 head, 524 to 535 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 19 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.83) unweaned; 77 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (141.07); 17 head, 623 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.94); 8 head, 663 to 667 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.49); 6 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (134.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 165.00; 20 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (154.57); 9 head, 415 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (141.23); 89 hed, 465 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.63); 11 head, 480 to 499 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (126.28) unweaned; 20 head, 507 to 542 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.50); 19 head, 508 to 516 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.74) unweaned; 19 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.51); 11 head, 592 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (127.19) fleshy; 18 head, 565 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.23) unweaned; 15 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.32); 5 head, 650 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (156.75); 2 head, 273 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 22 head, 310 to 342 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (149.84); 2 head, 310 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 45 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.04); 38 head, 359 to 389 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 142 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (141.84); 32 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.79); 8 head, 493 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 62 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (130.88); 33 head, 521 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.35) unweaned; 60 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.81); 14 head, 569 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.57) unweaned; 53 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.70); 20 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (130.39); 2 head, 675 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 31 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (124.40); 2 head, 753 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 210 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 18 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (134.07); 29 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.49); 38 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.85); 9 head, 489 to 493 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.33) fleshy; 2 head, 473 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 45 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.56); 2 head, 503 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 18 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.22); 15 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (125.21); 8 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.99); 7 head, 768 to 794 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 328 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 343 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 12 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.40); 2 head, 368 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 8 head, 413 to 425 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (155.38); 12 head, 424 to 443 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.66) unweaned; 26 head, 466 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.30); 11 head, 487 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.27) unweaned; 10 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.57); 45 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (127.89); 6 head, 620 to 630 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.33); 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.44); 2 head, 700 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 338 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 29 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.46); 18 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.57); 4 head, 465 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 14 head, 501 to 535 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.81); 3 head, 580 lbs., 117.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.