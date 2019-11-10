Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported 1,391 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 30, compared to 3,241 head on Oct. 23 and 4,100 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $5 to $7 lower, with feeder heifers selling $2 to $5 higher. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The cold wet weather in the trade area caused a lower headcount and more cold weather was in the forecast. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 42% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 287 lbs., 172.50; 5 head, 300 to 308 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.19); 3 head, 383 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 41 head, 404 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.88); 2 head, 425 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 422 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 20 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.32); 34 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.40); 16 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.35); 51 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (128.92 51 head, 657 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.96); 2 head, 698 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 7 head, 704 to 708 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.29); 27 head, 766 to 787 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (139.21); 4 head, 825 to 833 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 223 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 337 to 340 lbs., 130.00 unweaned 2 head, 395 lbs., 131.00; 12 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.71); 47 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (124.15); 50 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.44); 59 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.45); 5 head, 748 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 385 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 3 head, 405 lbs., 120.00; 25 head, 483 to 488 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.76); 1 head, 515 lbs., 101.00; 13 head, 617lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.20); 2 head, 313 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 19 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.51); 24 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (134.23); 39 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (130.91); 41 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.00); 13 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (121.62); 60 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 124.75 (120.99); 23 head, 656 to 687 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (118.81); 3 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.69); 24 head, 788 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 130 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 330 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 127.00; 8 head, 358 to 375 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.64); 11 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.12); 37 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (122.93); 7 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (115.25); 26 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 109.00 to 114.50 (111.33); 4 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.49); 3 head, 710 to 713 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (105.00). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 370 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 439 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.00); 7 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00(113.17); 20 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.34).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 318 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (144.88); 5 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.28); 8 head, 500 to 523 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (132.86); 11 head, 605 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 706 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 485 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 11 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (116.40); 1 head, 625 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 760 lbs., 105.00.
