Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 913 head of feeder cattle selling on April 22, compared to 628 head on April 15 and 1,600 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers were steady. The steer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher. The heifer calves were steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 47% was heifers and 12% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 230 lbs., 205.00; 7 head, 284 lbs., 198.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (183.35); 2 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 177.00 to 187.00 (182.20); 1 head, 386 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.02); 22 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (155.92); 12 head, 503 to 515 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.80); 64 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.35); 1 head, 620 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.76); 23 head, 719 to 743 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 846 lbs., 104.00; 1 head, 900 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 255 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 342 to 345 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (165.51); 7 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.85); 11 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (151.47); 15 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.05); 23 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.90); 3 head, 575 to 585 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (125.38); 3 head, 632 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 685 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 238 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 360 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 400 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 540 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 285 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 6 head, 305 to 346 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.55); 10 head, 332 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (146.14); 7 head, 369 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.56); 19 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.72); 29 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.79); 9 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.84); 25 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (115.29); 14 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (102.09); 4 head, 803 lbs., 95.00; 10 head, 1071 lbs., 95.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 323 to 332 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.60); 12 head, 350 to 378 lbs., 135.00; 17 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.91); 4 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.04); 14 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.58); 8 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.76). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 288 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 569 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 311 lbs., 197.50; 7 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (153.15); 15 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.17); 4 head, 543 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 553 to 566 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.70); 5 head, 618 to 628 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.98); 12 head, 663 to 669 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (113.16); 8 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (109.14); 1 head, 885 lbs., 91.00; 2 head, 1003 lbs., 81.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 156.00; 4 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.99); 3 head, 480 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 420 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 533 lbs., 102.50.
