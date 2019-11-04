The Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,241 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 2,243 head on Oct. 16 and 3,281 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady. The steer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $4 lower. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 40% were heifers, and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 268 to 272 lbs., 186.00 to 207.50 (192.08); 3 head, 270 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 3 head, 313 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 345 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 8 head, 361 to 393 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (170.42); 2 head, 393 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 19 head, 404 to 430 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (165.06); 10head, 466 to 477 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (156.83); 28 head, 517 to 539 lbs., 156.50 to 162.00 (158.23); 29 head, 509 to 513 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.59) unweaned; 17 head, 561 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.26); 79 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 133.50 to 146.00 (136.56); 60 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.70); 45 head, 705 to 736 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (141.35); 7 head, 859 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 305 to 344 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (154.46); 1 head, 320 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 31 head, 382 to 386 lbs., 155.00 to 158.50 (158.16); 23 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (149.82); 22 head, 402 to 435 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.67) unweaned; 77 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (145.68); 205 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.34); 10 head, 522 to 538 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.17) unweaned; 48 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.97); 2 head, 583 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 100 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.93); 61 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (125.45); 2 head, 730 to 740 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (123.23); 1 head, 770 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 290 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 16 head, 450 to 463 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.45); 24 head, 523 to 528 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.12); 2 head, 533 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 6 head, 597 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 1 head, 635 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 218 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.14); 28 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.53); 4 head, 399 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 10 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.20); 93 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 122.50 to 134.00 128.29 3 492 492 121.00 121.00 unweaned 49 525 to 545 537 114.00 to 125.00 (117.04); 104 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (122.76); 19 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (123.50); 61 head, 654 to 677 lbs., 120.00 to 129.25 (125.41); 10 head, 712 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 793 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 975 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 1092 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (126.73); 30 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (120.11); 51 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (123.00); 47 head, 404 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 55 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.66); 14 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (114.53); 24 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.41) unweaned; 8 head, 563 to 587 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.27); 7 head, 576 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 51 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.28); 20 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.10); 7 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (110.67; 9 head, 755 to 764 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (108.09). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 288 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 403 to 425 lbs., 110.00 110.00; 2 head, 408 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 9 head, 475 to 494 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.35); 25 head, 505 to 543 lbs. 109.00; 2 head, 503 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 11 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 108.00 to 109.50 (108.91); 3 head, 668 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 260 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 330 lbs., 155.00; 19 head, 319 to 330 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.79) unweaned; 12 head, 380 to 387 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (157.98); 3 head, 387 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 8 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (155.32); 7 head, 435 to 438 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.57) unweaned; 41 head, 465 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.34); 1 head, 540 lbs., 136.00; 17 head, 566 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.69); 16 head, 662 to 671 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.84); 8 head, 710 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 340 lbs., 128.00; 24 head, 471 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 540 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 516 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.37); 17 head, 568 to 583 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.20) unweaned; 2 head, 633 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 694 lbs., 114.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 633 lbs., 111.00; 5 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 110.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.