Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 92 head of feeder cattle selling on March 19, compared to 1,238 head on March 12 and 2,269 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were too lightly tested for an accurate trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The demand was light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 41% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 10%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 243 lbs., 177.50; 1 head, 290 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 5 head, 300 to 332 lbs., 164.00 to 177.50 (166.54); 6 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.14); 4 head, 435 to 438 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (154.01); 11 head, 473 to 493 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.37); 2 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 602 lbs., 110.00, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 385 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 432 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 390 lbs., 162.00; 2 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 2 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 265 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.50) unweaned; 1 head, 340 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 353 to 355 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.17); 2 head, 448 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 500 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.80); 1 head, 865 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.05); 1 head, 440 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 580 to 590 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.50); 1 head, 800 lbs., 74.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 530 lbs., 143.00; 1 head, 585 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 545 lbs., 120.00.
