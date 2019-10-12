Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,991 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 2,979 head on Sept. 25 and 3,079 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 lower. The steer calves were steady to $2 lower. The heifer calves were steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. The high temperatures continued in the trade area and a cold front was in the forecast. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 39% were heifers and 29% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 333 to 344 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (179.22); 8 head, 332 to 335 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 5 head, 385 lbs., 165.00; 9 head, 407 to 425 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.54); 8 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.94); 32 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (131.94); 35 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.15); 57 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.37); 51 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.39); 3 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.36); 16 head, 761 to 780 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (133.97); 12 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.03); 7 head, 1056 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 348 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 2 head, 365 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 12 head, 400 to 434 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.40); 12head, 415 to 443 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.39) unweaned; 35 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (140.63); 2 head, 485 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 10 head, 461 to 473 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.09) unweaned; 25 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.75); 43 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.71); 10 head, 605 to 622 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (126.07); 18 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.64); 4 head, 701 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 319 to 343 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (148.34); 2 head, 335 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 26 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (147.50); 11 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.07) unweaned; 40 head, 403 to 436 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.94); 76 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (130.81); 9 head, 465 to 473 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.55) unweaned; 63 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (122.45); 36 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (122.78); 37 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (129.34); 32 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.77); 12 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.68); 8 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (118.85); head, 800 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 858 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 276 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 4 head, 335 to 348 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00); (136.76); 12 head, 363 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.95); 17 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (130.82); 6 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.32) unweaned; 24 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (122.17); 22head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 124.75 (118.43); 10 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.32); 11 head, 601 to 630 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (124.39); 10 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.72); 2 head, 760 lbs., 105.00 . Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 393 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 445lbs., 111.00; 3 head, 450 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 303 to 315 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (175.02); 8 head, 355 to 365 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (160.25); 18 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.43); 12 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.08) unweaned; 13 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.12); 16 head, 453 to 458 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.63) fleshy; 6 head, 473 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 31 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.49); 6 head, 525 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 3 head, 512 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 16 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.06); 40 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.19); 18 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.39); 10 head, 700 to 706 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.50); 4 head, 756 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2. 3 head, 225 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 333 to 347 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00; 6 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (146.63); 3 head, 393 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 12 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.28); 4 head, 403 lbs.,120.00 fleshy; 19 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 137.06; 4 head, 499 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 15 head, 513 to 542 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (117.22); 34 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (116.62); 3 head, 568 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 27 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.16); 1 head, 690 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 795 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 305 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 377 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 488 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.82); 6 head, 477 to 493 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.51) unweaned; 2 head, 533 lbs., 111.00; 3 head, 563 lbs., 110.00.
