Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,503 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 29, compared to 1,643 head on Jan. 22 and 3,249 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The steer calves were steady. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. Rains in trade area caused lighter receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 47% were heifer and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 245 lbs., 219.00 unweaned; 8 head, 275 to 293 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (218.70); 6 head, 277 lbs., 224.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 211.00 to 220.00 (212.72); 5 head, 336 lbs., 207.00 unweaned; 2 head, 363 lbs., 212.50; 3 head, 355 lbs., 205.00 unweaned; 30 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (187.59); 19 head, 450 to 453 lbs., 185.00 to 186.00 (185.32); 17 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.63) unweaned; 93 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.30); 12 head, 552 to 561 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (163.48); 20 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 142.50 to 149.75 (146.48); 39 head, 650 to 673 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.61); 11 head, 686 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 14 head, 706 to 720 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (134.91); 5 head, 712 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 28 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (130.68); 1 head, 905 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 342 lbs., 195.00; 3 head, 312 lbs., 182.50 unweaned; 36 head, 350 to 384 lbs., 189.00 to 197.00 (193.35); 21 head, 378 to 396 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (185.89) unweaned; 19 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (176.35); 22 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (169.56); 2 head, 485 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 28 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.84). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 377 to 379 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.99); 70 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (160.66); 7 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.98); 3 head, 463 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 3 head, 548 lbs., 154.00; 11 head, 571 to 573 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.73); 3 head, 602 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 290 lbs., 157.00; 3 head, 285 to 290 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 11 head, 326 to 337 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (160.43); 2 head, 338 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 316 lbs., 156.00 unweaned 19 head, 351 to 394 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (158.87); 39 head, 414 to 447 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.86); 21 head, 407 to 449 lbs., 148.00 to 151.50 (149.98) unweaned; 57 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 148.00 to 155.50 (151.41); 87 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.61); 3 head, 563 to 570 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (140.69); 3 head, 580 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 8 head, 617 to 623 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (125.50; 17 head, 662 to 681 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.83); 4 head, 724 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 761 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 230 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 278 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 9 head, 318 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.93); 4 head, 305 to 317 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 27 head, 362 to 391 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (149.46); 37 head, 358 to 389 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 15 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.07); 16 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.66); 11 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.15); 62 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (127.62); 9 head, 610 to 633 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 657 to 663 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 8 head, 377 to 390 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 492 to 495 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.37); 3 head, 495 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 2 head, 545 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 682 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 468 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 681 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 120.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.