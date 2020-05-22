Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 375 head of feeder cattle selling on May 13, compared to 1,062 head on May 6 and 1,810 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared the previous week, all classes of steers and heifers were lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. The quality was plain to average. The demand was moderate. The receipts were down due to heavy rains in the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 46% was heifers and 14% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 223 lbs., 195.00; 5 head, 313 to 318 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.59); 7 head, 357 to 378 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (172.38); 2 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 162.50 to 163.00 (162.75) unweaned; 27 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.04); 2 head, 448 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 13 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (158.07); 10 head, 451 to 476 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 14 head, 511 to 527 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.70); 1 head, 585 lbs., 135.00; 15 head, 606 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (135.68); 4 head, 714 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 773 lbs., 132.00; 1 head, 820 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 275 lbs., 170.00; 1 head, 410 lbs., 155.00; 2 head, 508 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 615 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 760 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, to 1 head, 495 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 700 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 198 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.69); 5 head, 325 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 313 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 325 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 13 head, 363 to 385 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.13); 2 head, 380 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.55) unweaned; 34 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.96); 15 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.22); 2 head, 490 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 26 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.74); 11 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 1 head, 625 lbs., 122.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 104.00; 4 head, 783 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.72); 1 head, 640 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 680 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 303 to 340 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.61); 5 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (150.40); 17 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (146.76); 2 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (137.78); 2 head, 628 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 652 to 670 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.27); 2 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, to 2 head, 420 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.00); 4 head, 538 lbs., to 135.00.
