The Southern Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,811 head of cattle on Sept. 11, compared to 1,441 head on Sept. 4 and 2,714 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 41% were heifers and 14% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 255 to 283 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (177.48); 4 head, 320 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 23 head, 350 to 353 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (166.56); 2 head, 358 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 25 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.59); 34 head, 428 to 438 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 76 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.00); 33 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.88); 27 head, 560 to 591 lbs., 137.50 to 142.00 (138.85); 34 head, 602 to 638 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.32); 29 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.07); 4 head, 695 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 80 head, 711 to 737 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (136.82); 6 head, 702 lbs.,128.50 unweaned; 12 head, 840 lbs., 128.50; 13 head, 850 to 865 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.69); 1 head, 985 lbs., 114.00; 14 head, 1034 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 343 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 387 lbs., 149.00; 10 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.08); 22 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (135.78); 3 head, 483 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 70 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.79); 12 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.92); 6 head, 598 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 9 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (128.15); 5 head, 668 to 680 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.38); 9 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 760 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 466 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 453 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 4 head, 501 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.41); 1 head, 615 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 261 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 7 head, 328 to 340 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (151.12); 29 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.81) unweaned; 25 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.06); 3 head, 420 to 435 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 3 head, 505 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 574 to 593 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.35); 69 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (132.14); 11 head, 628 to 637 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.28) fleshy; 4 head, 621 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 4 head, 661 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 712 to 727 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.66); 4 head, 760 to 763 lbs., 118.00; 15 head, 860 lbs., 117.50; 14 head, 952 lbs., 114.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 291 to 298 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.58); 3 head, 310 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 47 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.87); 111 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (127.22); 2 head, 470 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 24 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.56); 90 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.72); 7 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (118.16); 2 head, 608 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 16 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 116.00 to 123.50 (121.13); 9 head, 708 to 737 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.85); 3 head, 778 to 780 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (110.33); 2 head, 943 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.46); 5 head, 475 to 490 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.39) unweaned; 2 head, 520 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 585 to 594 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.67); 4 head, 643 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 230 lbs., 200.00; 2 head, 280 lbs., 182.50; 10 head, 318 to 343 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (163.69); 3 head, 358 to 365 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (162.79); 5 head, 385 to 393 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 13 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.34); 37 head, 459 to 485 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.03); 17 head, 500 to 524 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.65); 22 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.26); 36 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.84); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.13); 3 head, 803 lbs., 104.00; 4 head, 935 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 337 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (137.86); 3 head, 387 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 5 head, 485 to 488 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.61); 8 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (125.47); 2 head, 525 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 4 head, 580 to 583 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.50).
