Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 628 head of feeder cattle selling on April 15, compared to 1,073 head on April 8 and 1,010 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. All classes of steer and heifers were lightly tested and there were too few for an accurate trend. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was average. Cold wet weather in the trade area caused receipts to be lower. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 49% was heifers and 12% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,7 head, 208 to 228 lbs., 197.50 to 200.00 (199.24); 9 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 179.00 to 192.50 (185.03); 14 head, 358 to 385 lbs., 174.00 to 185.00 (179.17); 27 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 184.00 (177.01); 13 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.72); 6 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (159.80); 5 head, 570 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 616 lbs., 139.00; 8 head, 661 lbs., 123.00; 7 head, 720 lbs., 111.50; 2 head, 788 lbs., 106.50; 10 head, 873 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 270 lbs., 176.00; 2 head, 360 to 380 lbs., 170.00; 21 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (165.16); 4 head, 475 lbs., 155.50; 2 head, 525 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 570 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 833 to 835 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (93.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 200 to 230 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.53); 3 head, 260 to 280 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (157.10); 6 head, 323 to 345 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.53); 38 head, 363 to 388 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (156.07); 49 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.98); 16 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (145.39); 13 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.25); 6 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.46); 31 head, 605 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 755 lbs., 95.00; 2 head, 805 to 810 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.50); 2 head, 988 lbs., 78.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 343 lbs., 142.00; 1 head, 360 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 425 lbs., 122.50; 2 head, 600 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 390 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 413 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 327 lbs., 180.00; 4 head, 390 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (162.26); 10 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 168.00 (157.33); 6 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 169.00 (165.33); 4 head, 515 lbs., 148.00; 9 head, 566 to 575 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (130.82); 9 head, 654 to 655 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.78); 3 head, 825 lbs., 99.00.
