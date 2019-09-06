The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported 1,973 head of cattle selling on Aug. 28, compared to 820 head on Aug. 21 and 2,321 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparsion to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady with a lower undertone. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The steer calves were steady. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 39% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 207 lbs., 205.00; 3 head, 273 to 280 lbs., 185.00 to 186.00 (185.66); 2 head, 273 lbs., 174.00 unweaned; 10 head, 311 to 322 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.49); 7 head, 354 lbs., 180.00; 2 head, 372 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 27 head, 412 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (159.78); 4 head, 402 to 410 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.25) unweaned; 84 head, 453 to 477 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (159.17); 35 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (141.91); 32 head, 544 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.56) unweaned; 150 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 136.00 to 149.50 (144.76); 78 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (138.16); 22 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.18); 18 head, 704 to 728 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.96); 17 head, 787 to 794 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.05); 4 head, 836 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 210 lbs., 166.00; 3 head, 255 to 270 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.40) unweaned; 10 head, 338 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 370 to 383 lbs., 159.50 to 164.00 (161.44); 4 head, 355 to 367 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (155.15) unweaned; 7 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.86); 2 head, 430 to 440 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.02) unweaned; 40 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.74); 7 head, 451 to 458 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 32 head, 504 to 533 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.59); 31 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (131.28); 9 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 128.75 (123.74); 20 head, 715 to 737 lbs., 118.00 to 127.50 (119.60). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 151 to 153 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.81); 1 head, 375 lbs., 147.00; 1 head, 400 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 706 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 256 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 311 to 340 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.21); 3 head, 323 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 21 head, 370 to 391 lbs., 144.00 to 149.50 (146.81); 7 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.05) unweaned; 26 head, 411 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.72); 23 head, 449 lbs., 142.50 unweaned; 36 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (138.53); 4 head, 499 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 14 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.00); 40 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.63) unweaned; 56 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.14); 2 head, 560 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 41 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (133.84); 13 head, 651 to 658 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (133.33); 8 head, 715 to 742 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.49); 4 head, 849 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 235 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 332 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 327 to 328 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.15) unweaned; 11 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.57); 2 head, 368 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 23 head, 427 to 447 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (131.78); 35 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (130.90); 34 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.04); 15 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 )124.00) unweaned; 18 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.67); 34 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (126.83); 6 head, 685 to 690 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (116.68); 3 head, 705 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 282 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 475 to 490 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.98).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 272 lbs., 181.00; 4 head, 309 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 356 to 385 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (166.15); 3 head, 380 to 388 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 2 head, 425 lbs., 153.00; 12 head, 482 lbs., 143.50 to 146.00 (144.54); 5 head, 518 to 533 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.85); 14 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.38); 14 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (128.92); 11 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (127.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 375 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 420 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 485 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 625 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 657 to 665 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.99); 2 head, 705 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 782 lbs., 105.00; 2 head, 808 lbs., 102.00; 7 head, 999 lbs., 85.00.
