The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,300 head of cattle selling on Aug. 14, compared to 1,296 head the previous week and 1,133 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower. The steer calves were selling $2 to $8 lower. The heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was moderate and the quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 36% were heifers and 17% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 207.00 unweaned; 3 head, 257 lbs., 215.00; 2 head, 300 to 305 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (197.56); 3 head, 328 lbs., 174.00 unweaned; 8 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 178.00 to 184.00 (179.39); 42 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (163.03); 10 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.41); 2 head, 455 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 43 head, 503 to 519 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (155.54); 2 head, 55l lbs., 146.00; 40 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (141.14); 6 head, 783 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 305 to 333 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.09); 26 head, 384 to 398 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.89); 3 head, 365 to 375 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.31) unweaned; 11 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (154.70); 1 head, 430 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 58 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.52); 6 head, 471 to 493 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 29 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (142.76); 39 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.00); 4 head, 635 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.75); 20 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.76); 10 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.23); 3 head, 800 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 4 head, 353 to 378 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.41); 1 head, 375 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 8 head, 420 to 435 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (126.64); 6 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (133.14); 2 head, 455 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 21 head, 536 to 539 lbs., 129.75 to 131.00 (129.99); 5 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.62); 5 head, 669 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 223 lbs., 163.00; 3 head, 220 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 1 head, 305 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 11 head, 401 to 418 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (146.44); 13 head, 413 to 447 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.51) unweaned; 8 head, 450 to 460 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.63); 5 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.59); 13 head, 583 to 584 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.46); 20 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (127.23); 8 head, 669 to 685 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.87); 5 head, 720 to 723 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 240 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 337 lbs., 150.00; 22 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.92); 28 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.47); 50 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.03); 43 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.28); 52 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (123.56); 19 head, 610 to 636 lbs., 111.00 to 136.00 (123.36); 10 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.07); 2 head, 823 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 408 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 450 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 530 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (158.66); 11 head, 466 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.88); 27 head, 510 to 528 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (137.54); 10 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.12) 12 head, 622 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.15); 6 head, 659 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.17); 13 head, 708 to 709 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.46); 2 head, 880 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 412 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 9 head, 470 to 484 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.78); 11 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.84); 6 head, 567 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.47); 7 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.99); 16 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (119.89); 3 head, 775 lbs., 106.00.
