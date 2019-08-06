The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,410 head of cattle selling on July 31, compared to 1,787 head on July 24 and 2,255 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The quality was plain to average. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 43% were heifers, and 16% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (193.10); 18 head, 317 to 343 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.80); 3 head, 337 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 23 head, 417 to 425 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (174.63); 9 head, 450 to 466 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (159.79); 21 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 154.00 to 158.50 (156.68); 21 head, 602 to 614 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (149.34); 12 head, 662 to 670 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.13); 10 head, 728 to 733 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (139.70); 23 head, 758 to 775 lbs., 139.00 to 140.50 (139.39); 1 head, 850 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 975 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 295 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 1 head, 310 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 10 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (170.45); 13 head, 373 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 9 head, 412 to 449 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.40); 21 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (152.67); 40 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (150.09); 29 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.30); 23 head, 611 to 636 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.99); 24 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.99); 15 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.88); 10 head, 760 to 797 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.57); 2 head, 900 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 283 to 295 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.71); 1 head, 275 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 4 head, 432 to 440 lbs.,145.00; 11 head, 463 to 480 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.07); 14 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 121.00 to 141.00 (133.80); 1 head, 555 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 645 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.67); 2 head, 688 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 260 to 263 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.22); 30 head, 317 to 348 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (154.22); 27 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (157.11); 43 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.52); 7 head, 476 to 493 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.81); 24 head, 510 to 537 lbs., 133.00 to 139.10 (136.70); 39 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (136.04); 9 head, 623 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.56); 4 head, 864 lbs., 120.00; 19 head, 959 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 1012 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 152.00; 3 head, 338 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 6 head, 376 to 378 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.33); 3 head, 435 lbs., 141.00; 26 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (137.10); 8 head, 545 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.25); 31 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.02); 28 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.88); 27 head, 673 to 689 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (125.51); 8 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.49); 2 head, 820 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 455 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 1 head, 535 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 575 to 578 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.61); 21 head, 628 to 644 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.69); 9 head, 670 to 693 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.64); 6 head, 770 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 967 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 225 lbs., 215.00 to 218.00 (216.50); 4 head, 425 to 428 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (161.74); 2 head, 500 lbs., 140.00; 19 head, 656 to 672 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.66); 9 head, 701 to 720 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.99); 9 head, 999 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 310 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 383 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 405 to 421 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.51); 11 head, 482 to 483 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (142.45); 10 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 135.50 to 149.00 (144.23); 14 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.85); 3 head, 645 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.33); 8 head, 663 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.54). 1 head, 733 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 768 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 805 to 810 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (112.01); 12 head, 861 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 432 to 440 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.44) unweaned; 4 head, 473 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.53); 8 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 139.50 (139.38); 17 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.69).
