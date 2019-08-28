The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 820 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 1,300 head the previous week and 2,057 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The steer and heifer calves were steady. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. Triple digits temperatures continue in the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 35% were heifers and 17% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 218 lbs., 222.50; 8 head, 320 to 341 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (189.84); 3 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.02) unweaned; 21 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.24); 20 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.26); 8 head, 420 to 429 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 21 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.16); 6 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.72); 2 head, 510 lbs., 142.00 full; 11 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (151.06); 14 head, 584 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.72) unweaned; 1 head, 600 lbs., 152.00; 3 head, 657 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 710 lbs., 138.00; 20 head, 767 to 797 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.51); 2 head, 868 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 983 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 263 to 282 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.72); 5 head, 329 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (159.00); 2 head, 355 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 13 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.64); 9 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.72) unweaned; 11 head, 475 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.90); 2 head, 458 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 9 head, 520 to 531 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (136.34); 4 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.49); 11 head, 609 to 639 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.63); 2 head, 645 lbs., 133.00 full; 8 head, 674 to 683 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.50); 1 head, 735 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 385 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 435 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.67); 2 head, 435 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 3 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.28); 3 head, 558 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 275 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 334 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.13); 4 head, 345 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 7 head, 350 to 374 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 405 to 418 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.51); 4 head, 425 to 433 lbs., 138.00 full; 1 head, 445 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 8 head, 453 to 475 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.95); 9 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.85); 3 head, 545 lbs., 132.00 full; 5 head, 552 to 563 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.40); 26 head, 603 to 628 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.16); 7 head, 672 to 680 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.57); 1 head, 765 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 1093 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 330 to 342 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.22); 6 head, 355 to 387 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.84); 11 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.38); 19 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.52); 5 head, 479 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 12 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 127.50 to 131.00 (129.30); 7 head, 508 to 509 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.29) unweaned; 2 head, 563 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 640 to 646 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 660 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 395 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (122.89).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 328 lbs., 185.00; 11 head, 357 to 398 lbs., 174.00 to 177.00 (175.34); 12 head, 440 lbs., 166.00; 1 head, 430 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 9 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.72); 2 head, 483 lbs., 143.00 full; 10 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.01); 8 head, 573 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.79); 2 head, 573 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 8 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.52); 10 head, 652 to 691 lbs.. 128.00 to 133.00 (130.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 372 lbs., 167.00; 4 head, 422 to 440 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (154.68); 1 head, 450 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 535 lbs., 120.00.
