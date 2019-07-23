Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,039 head of cattle selling on July 17, compared to 1,432 head selling the previous week and 1,611 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
When compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $3 higher. The heifer calves were steady. The feeder steers and heifers were steady with a lower undertone. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. Hot and humid conditions continue in the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 44% were heifers and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 188.00 to 197.50 (191.24); 13 head, 250 to 299 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (172.66) unweaned; 12 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (185.26); 3 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (169.20); 8 head, 382 to 395 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.26) unweaned; 20 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (158.66); 6 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.84) unweaned; 12 head, 455 to 489 lbs.,150.00 to 156.00 (153.00); 10 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.25) unweaned; 20 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (148.89); 12 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.59) unweaned; 24 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.92); 10 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 31 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (147.25); 11 head, 628 to 637 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 13 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 138.50 (135.29); 2 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.05); 6 head, 820 to 826 lbs., 95.00 to 128.00 (122.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 418 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 31 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.37); 8 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 500 to 512 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 6 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.85); 16 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.31); 9 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (124.31). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 308 lbs., 130.00 unweaned;6 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.18); 2 head, 495 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 655 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 274 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 8 head, 309 to 310 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.62); 10 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.75); 19 head, 403 to 435 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (149.92); 19 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 31 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.52); 25 head, 515 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.61). 23 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.57); 7 head, 574 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 24 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.59); 7 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.72); 7 head, 711 to 748 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.41); 11 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (111.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 323 to 325 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.33); 2 head, 388 132.00 lbs., 132.00; 1 head, 385 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 430 to 440 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.00); 11 head, 492 to 493 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.27); 1 head, 455 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (119.73); 4 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.51) unweaned; 7 head, 592 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 32 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.10). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 343 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 4 head, 363 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 417 lbs., 109.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (162.03); 3 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.34); 2 head, 458 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 5 head, 500 to 510 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.62); 8 head, 611 to 613 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (138.25); 5 head, 667 to 685 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.60); 2 head, 705 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 300 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 2 head, 508 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 588 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 628 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.95). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 493 lbs., 110.00.
