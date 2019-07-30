Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,787 head of cattle selling on July 24, compared to 1,039 head the previous week and 2,003 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The steer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. Cooler temperatures have moved into the trade area bringing much needed relief. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 48% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 220 to 248 lbs., 206.00 to 214.00 (209.76); 2 head, 305 to 315 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (192.95); 2 head, 350 lbs., 185.00; 4 head, 424 lbs., 174.00; 5 head, 435 to 438 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.40) unweaned; 60 head, 456 to 480 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.11); 14 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.03) unweaned; 52 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.78); 10 head, 520 to 533 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.40) unweaned; 21 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (147.25); 10 head, 590 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.70) unweaned; 16 head, 601 to 630 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (146.56); 50 head, 660 to 692 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.87); 2 head, 685 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.53); 2 head, 708 lbs., 142.50 thin fleshed; 15 head, 760 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.98); 11 head, 820 to 845 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.34); 3 head, 868 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 853 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 358 to 387 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (157.83); 22 head, 404 to 435 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.52); 6 head, 438 to 440 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 2 head, 485 to 490 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 478 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 25 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (140.69); 3 head, 513 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.99) unweaned; 33 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (135.22); 90 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.17); 3 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.34); 2 head, 703 lbs., 121.00, Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 385 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 415 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 418 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (115.09); 2 head, 778 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 307 to 330 lbs., 165.00 to 167.00 (165.30); 19 head, 351 to 375 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (154.06); 14 head, 370 to 391 lbs., 141.00 to 149.50 (144.73) unweaned; 43 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (145.91); 9 head, 429 to 445 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 40 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.20); 3 head, 452 135.00 lbs., unweaned; 55 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (133.67); 67 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (130.95); 6 head, 580 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.34) thin fleshed; 63 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.99); 20 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.57); 7 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.44); 19 head, 758 to 789 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.41); 2 head, 785 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 818 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 933 lbs., 108.00; 12 head, 1012 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 234 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 4 head, 290 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 360 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.28); 18 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.45); 12 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (123.85); 16 head, 519 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 23 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (125.71); 32 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.55); 4 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.41); 3 head, 703 to 715 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.31); 3 head, 795 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 440 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 14 head, 462 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.68); 2 head, 510 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (110.84); 3 head, 633 to 635 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.33); 2 head, 678 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 385 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 443 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 6 head, 512 to 538 lbs., 139.50 to 141.00 (140.27); 2 head, 543 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 15 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.18); 15 head, 614 to 620 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.53); 14 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.52); 16 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (121.81).
