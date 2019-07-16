The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,432 head of cattle selling on July 10, compared to 1,772 head on June 26 and 1,856 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
When compared to the June 26 sale, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The steer calves experienced a lower undertone. The heifer calves carried a higher undertone. The quality was plain to attractive. The demand was good. Summer has hit in the trade area with hot and humid conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 42% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 315 to 338 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (177.17); 37 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (165.29); 18 head, 400 to 419 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (161.26); 6 head, 448 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 6 head, 470 to 488 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.66); 43 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.34) unweaned; 11 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.38); 4 head, 543 lbs., 161.25 thin fleshed; 7 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 56 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 152.00 to 158.25 (155.64); 41 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 148.00 to 154.85 (153.87); 16 head, 629 to 630 lbs., 146.00 to 146.50 (146.31) unweaned; 31 head, 675 to 692 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.91); 20 head, 720 to 747 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.17); 2 head, 743 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 763 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.18); 13 head, 757 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 880 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 1020 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 320 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 18 head, 361 to 392 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (158.50); 7 head, 435 to 436 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.29) unweaned; 7 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.11) unweaned; 15 head, 508 to 532 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.73); 40 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.77) unweaned; 10 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.72); 3 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.59) unweaned; 18 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (141.22); 4 head, 663 to 677 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.98); 1 head, 740 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 845 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 323 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.49); 3 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.64); 6 head, 505 to 523 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.49); 2 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.53); 3 head, 610 to 638 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (123.41); Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 535 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 495 lbs., 110.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 315 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 3 head, 378 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 390 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (151.38) unweaned; 26 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (154.46); 5 head, 453 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.60); 16 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.26) unweaned; 12 head, 515 to 535 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.76); 40 head, 508 to 530 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.75) unweaned; 41 head, 558 to 579 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (138.61); 15 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.04) unweaned; 28 head, 608 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (131.39); 14 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.70); 2 head, 713 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 782 to 785 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (126.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 332 to 338 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.38) unweaned; 9 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.32) unweaned; 5 head, 440 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.80); 41 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.77); 17 head, 506 to 518 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (137.11); 15 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.34) unweaned; 6 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.32); 2 head, 590 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 23 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.70); 3 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.36); 9 head, 866 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 395 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 5 head, 418 to 422 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.20); 1 head, 465 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 3 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.33); 3 head, 565 to 588 lbs.,124.00; 8 head, 565 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.48) unweaned; 21 head, 823 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 415 lbs., 163.00; 2 head, 463 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 2 head, 530 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 515 to 535 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.48) unweaned; 7 head, 583 to 587 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.01); 2 head, 573 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 5 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 134.00; 2 head, 643 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 12 head, 652 to 655 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (131.84); 4 head, 680 to 698 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 7 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (119.34); 3 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (111.58); 1 head, 810 lbs., 103.00; 3 head, 995 lbs., 79.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 378 lbs., 156.00; 2 head, 433 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 99.00.
