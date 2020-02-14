Southern Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 467 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 179 head on Jan. 30 and 1,856 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared the previous week, no trend was available due to lighter receipts. The bad weather moved into the trade area Feb. 4 causing receipts to be down. The demand was moderate and the quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 273 lbs., 200.00; 3 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 182.50 to 185.00 (184.23) unweaned; 10 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 187.50 to 193.00 (188.65); 5 head, 369 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 27 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 180.00 to 198.00 (190.37); 24 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 169.00 to 177.00 (171.69); 4 head, 541 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 7 head, 550 to 572 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (169.38); 16 head, 577 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 4 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.77); 4 head, 658 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 784 lbs., 133.00; 2 head, 858 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (178.18); 1 head, 375 lbs., 178.00; 3 head, 498 lbs., 170.00; 27 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (153.86); 6 head, 608 to 623 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.34); 18 head, 701 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 338 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 426 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 513 to 530 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.51); 6 head, 585 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.01); 2 head, 645 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 278 pounds., 171.00; 2 head, 388 pounds., 164.00; 9 head, 378 to 382 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.89) unweaned; 14 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (158.29); 5 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.19) unweaned; 11 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (148.89); 23 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.54); 16 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.62); 15 head, 586 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 6 head, 615 to 631 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.64); 6 head, 653 to 668 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.36); 1 head, 755 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 275 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 415 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 494 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.67); 4 head, 513 to 525 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.01); 10 head, 566 to 580 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 329 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 370 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 458 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 505 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.75); 2 head, 590 lbs., 120.00.
