Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,766 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 3,432 head on Dec. 11 and 872 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves were selling $5 to $7 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 49% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 195.00 to 203.00 (196.16); 16 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 192.00 (184.93 ); 5 head, 405 to 418 lbs., 180.00 to 181.00 (180.40); 7 head, 403 lbs., 198.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 458 lbs., 185.00; 49 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (166.15); 19 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (156.89) unweaned; 12 head, 555 to 557 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.33); 27 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.60); 14 head, 680 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (134.35); 5 head, 756 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 813 to 815 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 2 head, 243 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 250 to 293 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (183.10); 8 head, 318 to 338 lbs., 172.50 to 180.00 (177.35); 40 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (173.25); 48 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (174.18); 46 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (170.62); 15 head, 475 to 491 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (160.60) unweaned; 18 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.45); 63 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 135.50 to 147.00 (144.99); 13 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.09); 12 head, 651 to 653 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (124.50); 8 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.16). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 310 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 5 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (160.45); 18 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (160.54); 13 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 157.00 to 161.50 (158.99); 7 head, 513 to 520 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.43); 9 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (134.21).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 205 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 7 head, 253 to 291 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.29); 4 head, 320 to 335 lbs., 160.50 to 165.00 (161.59); 19 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 147.50 to 158.00 (154.82); 37 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.48); 79 head, 454 to 474 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.85); 10 head, 452 to 471 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.80) unweaned; 59 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.44); 20 head, 554 to 577 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.37); 38 head, 618 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.93); 4 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.95); 8 head, 765 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 275 to 290 lbs., 150.00; 2 head, 270 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 20 head, 313 to 348 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.56); 19 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.33); 28 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.09); 37 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.55); 27 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.12); 23 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.23); 4 head, 603 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 665 to 697 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.35). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 260 to 278 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.41); 5 head, 344 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (126.08); 2 head, 428 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.97); 5 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (115.47).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 530 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 568 to 578 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.02); 2 head, 663 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 705 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 755 lbs., 120.00.
