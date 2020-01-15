Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,673 head of cattle selling on Jan. 8, compared to 388 head on the last reported sale on Dec. 12 and 3,673 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the Dec. 18 sale, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 higher. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 50% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 275 lbs., 217.50 thin fleshed; 1 head, 295 lbs., 200.00 unweaned; 6 head, 310 to 337 lbs., 196.00 to 209.00 (205.32); 16 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (215.90) thin fleshed; 49 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 187.00 to 198.00 (194.71); 27 head, 360 to 380 lbs., 201.00 to 207.00 (205.07) thin fleshed; 5 head, 387 lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 53 head, 412 to 449 lbs., 180.00 to 189.00 (184.09); 48 head, 404 to 437 lbs., 190.00 to 195.00 (191.47) thin fleshed; 39 head, 460 to 482 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (176.13); 167 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (166.57); 59 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (162.01); 3 head, 567 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 563 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 52 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.47); 2 head, 608 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 43 head, 662 to 685 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.66); 26 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (140.93); 21 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (143.10); 3 head, 772 lbs., 135.00 full; 5 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 1058 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 230 lbs., 185.00; 1 head, 315 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 2 head, 365 to 385 lbs., 180.00 to 183.00 (181.54); 17 head, 413 to 445 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (172.48); 12 head, 412 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 104 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (173.93); 44 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (158.37); 20 head, 590 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.74); 6 head, 605 to 637 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.97); 8 head, 680 to 692 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (130.13); 3 head, 650 to 658 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.66) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 370 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 425 lbs., 167.00; 2 head, 443 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 4 head, 520 to 528 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (143.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 272 lbs., 187.00; 13 head, 308 to 340 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (174.95); 8 head, 320 to 346 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (151.70) unweaned; 45 head, 366 to 385 lbs., 160.50 to 168.00 (164.35); 144 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (154.88); 4 head, 403 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 127 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (150.85); 122 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (146.87); 5 head, 527 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 134 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 139.06 20 head, 603 to 618 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.25); 63 head, 652 to 686 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (130.42); 11 head, 706 to 728 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.36); 19 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 228 lbs., 171.00; 2 head, 288 lbs., 169.00; 1 head, 290 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 19 head, 320 to 341 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.67); 15 head, 364 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (156.18); 57 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.48); 17 head, 474 to 497 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.64); 12 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.19); 29 head, 575 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (129.66); 22 head, 655 to 686 680 121.00 to 125.00 123.57 1 head, 750 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 303 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 367 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 436 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 437 lbs., 176.00; 5 head, 555 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 631 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 744 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 796 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 764 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 583 lbs., 138.00.
