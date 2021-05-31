Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, wheat, soybeans were lower, while sorghum was higher, according to USDA reported prices, May 25.
For the week ending May 20, a decrease of 255,581 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 116,496 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 86,386 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 103,700 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 14, had an increase at 1,032,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 25 to up 5 cents. Corn was down 37 cents. Sorghum was down 37 cents. Soybeans were down 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $6.04 1/2.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.14 1/2 to $6.49 1/2, up 10 3/4 to 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $6.89 1/2 to $6.94 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents; Portland, $7.75 to $8.50, down 5 to 25 cents; St. Louis, $6.78 1/4 to $6.80 1/4, down 37 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.55 1/4 to $6.70 1/4, down 37 cents; Minneapolis, $4.91 3/4 to $6.39 1/4, down 24 1/2 to 37 cents; southern Iowa, $5.03 3/4 to $6.54 1/4, down 24 1/2 to 39 cents; Omaha, $6.12 1/4 to $6.29 1/4, down 37 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.11 3/4 to $15.31 3/4, down 11 cents; Minneapolis, $13.24 1/4 to $15.03 3/4, up 65 to down 10 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $13.26 1/4 to $15.18 3/4, down 7 to 15 cents; central Illinois processors, $15.47 3/4 to $15.57 3/4, down 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 25, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.39 1/2 to $7.49 1/2, down 20 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.54 1/2 to $7.64 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.64 1/2 to $7.74 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.64 1/2 to $7.74 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
