Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported 703 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 941 head on Sept. 19 and 807 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate as hot weather persists over the area. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 44% were heifers and 23% were bulls; 21% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 71% stock cows, 20% were bred cows and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 515 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 638 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 683 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 710 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 288 to 298 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.49); 8 head, 326 to 345 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.26); 5 head, 365 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 413 to 433 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.20); 5 head, 479 lbs., 140.00; 12 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.77); 5 head, 552 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.62); 6 head, 726 to 730 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (111.33); 5 head, 753 to 757 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.60); 9 head, 957 to 988 lbs., 96.00 to 108.00 (103.94). Medium frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 416 to 438 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (116.64); 5 head, 495 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 558 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 338 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 415 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (114.61); 8 head, 580 to 599 lbs., 14.00 to 115.00 (114.76); 14 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (115.68); 10 head, 653 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 860 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 315 to 337 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.26); 5 head, 395 lbs., 127.00; 12 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.67); 5 head, 495 lbs., 121.00; 13 head, 565 to 586 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (111.77). 11 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 98.00 to 109.00 (104.58); 11 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 96.00 to 108.00 (101.73); 11 head, 706 to 748 lbs., 95.00; 5 head, 768 lbs., 90.00; 5 head, 843 lbs., 86.00; 5 head, 865 lbs., 92.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 403 to 417 lbs., 101.00 to 117.00 (107.27); 5 head, 470 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 449 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 468 to 483 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.82); 5 head, 510 to 527 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (115.65); 18 head, 572 to 593 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.23); 6 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (110.56); 9 head, 673 to 690 lbs., 95.00 to 112.00 (100.85); 10 head, 739 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.80); 20 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 92.00 to 107.00 (97.66); 5 head, 852 lbs., 90.00
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1302 to 1595 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (53.81) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 115 to 1365 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (55.39) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 38 head, 890 to 1365 lbs., 47.00 to 55.00 (51.71) average; 23 head, 825 to 1032 lbs., 41.00 to 47.50 (43.17) low; 7 head, 768 to 1250 lbs., 37.00 to 40.00 (38.57) very low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1320 to 2090 lbs., 74.00 to 84.00 (80.47) average; 2 head, 1795 to 1810 lbs., 85.00 high; 5 head, 1150 to 1895 lbs., 67.00 to 75.00 (71.97) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 975 to 1310 lbs., 52.00 to 64.00 (55.00); over 5 years old, open, 25 head, 990 to 1275 lbs., 40.00 to 55.00 (47.24). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1365 lbs., 940.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 905 to 1570 lbs., 635.00 to 835.00 (722.29).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 890.00 to 1040.00 (927.50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.