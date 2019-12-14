Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,401 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 1,242 head on Nov. 21 and 1,010 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The receipts included 1,135 head of feeder cattle, 210 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle, commpared to 932 head of feeder cattle and 310 head of slaughter cattle on Nov. 21. Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were firm to $1 higher and the slaughter bulls were firm. The stock cows were firm. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The quality of light calves were much improved over past offerings and the demand was much stronger for them. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 48% were heifers and 6% were bulls; and 15% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 78% stock cows and 22% were bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
