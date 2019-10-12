Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,007 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 703 head on Sept. 26 and 1,300 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were weak to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were weak to $2 lower and the slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 63% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 51% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 27% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; 10% was replacement cattle with 78% stock cows, 16% were bred cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 638 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 719 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 515 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 575 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 607 to 618 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.37); 6 head, 653 to 665 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.480; 12 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.74). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.82); 6 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (129.75); 9 head, 473 to 488 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.00); 17 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.44); 26 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (124.65); 8 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.07); 25 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (117.92); 9 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.57); 12 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.60).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 518 to 528 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.50); 18 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.68); 11 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (112.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.67); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.72); 7 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (114.40);29 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.00); 7 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 99.00 to 104.00 (100.42); 5 head, 763 lbs., 99.00; 5 head, 843 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 278 to 296 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.36); 9 head, 303 to 343 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.55); 7 head, 368 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.14); 7 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.53); 6 head, 453 to 468 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.30); 5 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.61); 6 head, 575 to 595 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (107.37); 15 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 94.00 to 110.00 (101.99); 10 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (105.37); 8 head, 713 to 728 lbs., 89.00 to 94.00 (90.75); 5 head, 785 lbs., 98.00; 6 head, 872 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 433 to 435 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.00); 8 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.45); 5 head, 583 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 635 lbs., 101.00; 6 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.02); 5 head, 847 lbs., 97.00; 5 head, 913 lbs., 93.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1385 to 1660 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (52.96) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 1120 to 1425 lbs., 49.00 to 55.00 (52.45) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 75 head, 929 to 1355 lbs., 44.00 to 55.00 (49.59) average; 20 head, 865 to 1375 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (41.22) low; 16 head, 775 to 1200 lbs., 36.00 to 40.00 (36.62) very low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1470 to 2325 lbs., 75.00 to 83.00 (79.33) average; 2 head, 1408 lbs., 76.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, Medium and large frame 2, under 2 years old, open, 8 head, 808 to 953 lbs., 81.00 to 89.00 (86.04); 2 to 4 year old, open, 24 head, 800 to 990 lbs., 68.00 to 80.00 (76.86); 5 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 925 to 1325 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (53.02); over 5 years old, open, 13 head, 920 to 1313 lbs., 40.00 to 50.50 (47.68). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 870 to 1320 lbs., 630.00 to 820.00 (680.46).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 840.00 to 1060.00 (912.50).
