Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,372 head of cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 1,433 head on Oct. 17 and 245 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were fully $2 to $4 lower with the greatest decline on light calves. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were fully selling $3 to $5 lower with the most decline on thin light weight cows. The stock cows and pairs were moderately lower. The trading and demand was only moderate at best. The continuing dry conditions in the area continue to hamper demand for light calves. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 52% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 22% stock cows, 59% were bred cows and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.84); 17 head, 551 to 573 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.59); 18 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.46); 8 head, 695 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 845 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 877 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 309 to 345 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (151.43); 19 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.79); 23 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (136.32); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (133.44); 14 head, 525 to 538 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.44); 25 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (126.34); 23 head, 618 to 644 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (119.54); 25 head, 660 to 684 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.36); 13 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.61); 6 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 744 lbs., 112.50; 19 head, 801 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 850 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 335 lbs., 134.00; 35 head, 512 to 541 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (119.24); 8 head, 558 to 575 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.51); 22 head, 608 lbs., 112.00; 9 head, 660 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 708 to 725 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.51). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 342 lbs., 124.00; 19 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.89); 31 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (120.06); 13 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (115.34); 18 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 103.00 to 111.00 (107.09); 42 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 102.00 to 111.00 (107.41); 56 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (105.49); 35 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 98.00 to 105.00 (102.72); 8 head, 707 to 733 lbs., 91.00 to 97.00 (94.04); 12 head, 756 to 789 lbs., 92.00 to 96.00 (93.87); 6 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.66). Medium frame 2, 10 head, 374 to 390 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (115.14); 13 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.91); 25 head, 470 to 493 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (107.93).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (125.20); 30 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 101.00 to 116.00 (106.56); 16 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 106.00 to 117.00 (111.12); 12 head, 624 to 643 lbs., 104.50 to 107.00 (105.56); 11 head, 666 to 690 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.07); 5 head, 748 lbs., 91.00; 7 head, 818 to 832 lbs., 80.00 to 98.00 (92.00); 4 head, 865 to 875 lbs., 86.00 to 102.00 (94.05). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 320 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.19).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1270 to 1685 lbs., 45.00 to 49.50 (48.42) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 20 head, 1155 to 1440 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (46.28) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 910 to 1273 lbs., 37.50 to 49.00 (42.74) average; 34 head, 865 to 1063 lbs., 32.00 to 37.00 35.66 (low); 32 head, 713 to 1015 lbs., 24.00 to 31.00 (27.06) very low. Bulls 1, 5 head, 1410 to 2070 lbs., 72.00 to 77.00 (73.67) average; 8 head, 1345 to 1810 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.94) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 4 head, 893 to 895 lbs., 85.00 to 88.00 (86.50); 5 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 813 to 1540 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (49.81); over 5 yers old, open, 3 head, 1165 to 1240 lbs., 42.00 to 43.00 (42.66). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 38 head, 915 to 1440 lbs., 510.00 to 780.00 (714.66).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 720.00 to 950.00 (811.67).
