Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,036 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10. compared to 1,007 head on Oct. 3 and 783 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings weighing over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and the steer and heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady. The slaughter cows were weak to $1 lower and the slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were firm to slightly higher. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 18% was replacement cattle with 62% stock cows, 23% were bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.32); 7 head, 589 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.91); 16 head, 657 to 676 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.05); 60 head, 712 to 725 lbs., 128.75 to 137.50 (132.12); 26 head, 789 lbs., 129.50; 7 head, 823 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 405 to 415 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.73); 5 head, 462 lbs., 153.00; 12 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.38); 11 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.13); 23 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.58); 5 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.59); 7 head, 744 to 745 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.86); 6 head, 765 to 783 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.02); 10 head, 879 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 268 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 141.00 to 165.00 (151.15); 7 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (142.83); 13 head, 413 to 449 lbs., 122.00 to 149.00 (140.00); 18 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 121.00 to 148.00 (141.54); 6 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.44); 7 head, 618 to 643 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.99); 10 head, 663 to 680 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.20); 5 head, 713 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 518 to 544 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.73); 6 head, 560 to 563 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (127.66); 12 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.26); 5 head, 670 lbs., 124.00; 18 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (115.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 330 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.37); 17 head, 466 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (132.03); 11 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.39); 15 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.78); 30 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (117.15); 11 head, 655 to 681 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.84); 5 head, 733 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 283 to 290 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.01); 5 head, 340 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 385 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 440 to 447 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.42); 11 head, 459 to 483 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.88); 6 head, 533 to 535 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (109.63); 13 head, 615 to 638 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (109.74); 10 head, 670 to 673 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (107.99); 6 head, 703 to 718 lbs., 98.00 to 99.00 (98.51); 5 head, 753 lbs., 95.00; 5 head, 818 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 453 to 459 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.81); 5 head, 510 to 523 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.41); 5 head, 668 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1255 to 1723 lbs., 53.00 to 55.50 (53.66) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 1023 to 1425 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (52.91) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 27 head, 1025 to 1255 lbs., 45.00 to 54.50 (49.50) average; 16 head, 855 to 1178 lbs., 39.00 to 43.00 (41.04) low; 8 head, 875 to 990 lbs., 33.00 to 42.00 (37.97) very low. Bulls 1, 9 head, 1515 to 2205 lbs., 75.00 to 84.00 (80.51) average; 2 head, 1715 to 2180 lbs., 86.00 to 86.50 (86.22) high; 2 head, 1375 lbs., 75.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 2 head, 825 to 905 lbs., 83.00 to 98.00 (90.15); 2 to 4 years old, open, 10 head, 1023 to 1145 lbs., 66.00 to 78.00 (67.35); 5 to 8 years old, open, 66 head, 800 to 1390 lbs., 51.00 to 63.00 (54.36); over 5 years old, open, 12 head, 1133 to 1440 lbs., 48.00 to 61.00 (53.45). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 28 head, 1078 to 1393 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1067.38). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1075 to 1395 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (906.09).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 19 head, 1150 to 1300 lbs., 1150.00 to 1325.00 (1247.37). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 825.00 to 950.00 (908.33).
