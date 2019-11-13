Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 2,081 head of cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 918 head on Oct. 31 and 1,647 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The receipts included 1,353 head of feeder cattle, 333 head of slaughter cattle and 395 head of replacement cattle compared to 671 head of feeder cattle, 183 head of slaughter cattle and 64 head of replacement cattle a year ago. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were firm to $2 higher with the most advance on fleshier cows. The stock cows and pairs were sharply lower. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 40% steers 53% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 19% was replacement cattle with 12% stock cows, 59% were bred cows, 2% were bred heifers, 23% were cow-calf pairs and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weoighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
