Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 941 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 1,000 on Sept. 12 and 1,177 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Dearptment of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower amd steer and heifer calves and yearlings weighing over 600 pounds were firm to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The stock cows and pairs were moderately lower. The trading and demand was moderate. The area is very dry and producers need a rain to begin planting fall crops. The supply included 67% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 55% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 20% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 13% was replacement cattle with 70% stock cows, 9% were bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 15% were cow-calf pairs.
The feeder cattle supply weiging over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 205 to 249 lbs., 164.00 to 172.00 (168.95); 6 head, 420 to 423 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.32); 18 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (134.60); 9 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (125.04); 11 head, 655 to 658 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.91); 6 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.51); 8 head, 763 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.71); 6 head, 802 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.32); 6 head, 383 to 388 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.00); 5 head, 408 to 432 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.84); 12 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (134.71); 9 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.30); 8 head, 563 to 578 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.49); 6 head, 655 to 660 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.49); 17 head, 709 to 743 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.64); 7 head, 773 to 782 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (114.02); 8 head, 882 to 893 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (106.02). Medium frame 2 to 3, 10 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.76); 5 head, 523 to 535 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.80); 5 head, 550 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 520 to 521 lbs., 124.00; 8 head, 718 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 409 to 431 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.59); 33 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.90); 20 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (115.84); 26 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.20); 8 head, 673 to 674 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.25); 5 head, 763 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 235 lbs., 144.00; 9 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.98); 8 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.42); 5 head, 411 lbs., 126.00; 50 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 108.00 to 126.00 (118.36); 5 head, 513 lbs., 106.00; 14 head, 577 to 598 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.50); 17 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 95.00 to 109.00 (102.47); 8 head, 657 to 678 lbs., 109.00; 15 head, 720 to 743 lbs., 86.00 to 99.00 (94.88); 5 head, 750 lbs., 93.00; 7 head, 812 to 828 lbs., 88.00 to 99.00 (94.12); 5 head, 868 to 893 lbs., 93.00 to 94.00 (93.61).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 520 to 533 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.67); 8 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (117.96); 5 head, 625 lbs., 105.00; 23 head, 653 to 663 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.30); 5 head, 738 lbs., 104.00; 5 head, 755 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1400 to 1670 lbs., 48.50 to 55.00 (51.76) averag dresssing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 61 head, 1110 to 1605lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.04) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 47 head, 1003 to 1530 lbs., 44.00 to 55.00 (49.39) average; 10 head, 890 to 1255 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (44.44) low; 6 head, 710 to 1240 lbs., 30.00 to 38.50 (34.95) very low. Bulls 1, 11 head, 1565 to 2050 lbs., 72.00 to 80.50 (77.03) average; 8 head, 1295 to 1780 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (68.90) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 4 head, 880 to 915 lbs., 80.00 to 92.00 (87.98); 2 to 4 years old, open, 7 head, 810 to 1085 lbs., 67.50 to 81.00 (76.32); 5 to 8 years old, open, 31 head, 1020 to 1595 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (54.34); over 5 years old, open, 31 head, 995 to 1370 lbs., 37.00 to 55.00 (46.86). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1015 to 1475 lbs., 610.00 to 870.00 (727.20). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 935 to 990 lbs., 750.00 to 810.00 (800.47).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 1050 to 1200 lbs., 850.00 to 1075.00 (1026.67).
