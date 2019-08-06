Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,021 head of cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 1,058 head the previous week and 1,121 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling steady. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were steady and the stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 44% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; 15% was replacement cattle with 25% stock cows, 6% were bred cows, 49% were bred heifers and 21% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 752 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 438 lbs., 173.00; 5 head, 576 lbs., 141.00; 18 head, 615 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.32); 52 head, 704 to 739 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.47); 5 head, 765 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 390 lbs., 168.00; 5 head, 438 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 455 to 458 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.50); 16 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.55); 6 head, 580 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.66); 26 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.61); 20 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (125.79); 9 head, 703 to 733 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.44); 9 head, 773 lbs., 117.00; 19 head, 809 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 962 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 1090 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 643 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.60); 5 head, 678 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 580 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 731 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.35); 38 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (123.47); 26 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (123.30); 11 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (119.98); 11 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 111.50 to 112.00 (111.68); 19 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (109.83); 5 head, 806 lbs., 104.00; 18 head, 851 to 863 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (110.44). Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (131.14); 5 head, 535 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 568 lbs., 112.00; 21 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (113.17); 5 head, 695 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 728 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (123.94); 17 head, 565 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.97); 6 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (115.33); 5 head, 663 to 685 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.39); 5 head, 723 lbs., 112.00; 6 head, 780 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.00); 5 head, 815 lbs., 99.00; 5 head, 854 lbs., 86.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1245 to 1610 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (57.68) average. Boner, 80 to 85%, 38 head, 1135 to 1490 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (60.35) average; 2 head, 1250 to 1370 lbs., 67.00 to 69.00 (68.05) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 26 head, 860 to 1535 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (58.44) average; 13 head, 775 to 1220 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (50.72) low; 6 head, 638 to 738 lbs., 35.00 to 36.00 (35.70) very low. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1240 to 1675 lbs., 83.00 to 89.00 (85.80) average; 1 head, 2180 lbs., 97.00 high; 8 head, 1047 to 1610 lbs., 71.00 to 81.00 (77.17) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 885 to 1040 lbs., 98.00 to 100.00 (98.62); 2 to 4 years old, open, 8 head, 740 to 985 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (84.26); 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 962 to 1214 lbs., 59.00 to 69.00 (63.83); over 5 years old, open 3 head, 1030 to 1245 lbs., 53.00 to 60.00 (57.55). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd and 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1030 to 1205 lbs., 1000.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 990 to 1350 lbs., 850.00 to 910.00 (884.62). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 837 to 1030 lbs., 800.00 to 825.00 (821.26); under 2 years old, 2nd and 3rd trimester, 43 head, 844 to 982 lbs., 860.00 to 1090.00 (1016.84).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1200 to 1225 lbs., 1100.00 to 1225.00 (1140.00). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1075 to 1275 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (922.14). Medium frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 900 to 975 lbs., 550.00 to 785.00 (627.73).
