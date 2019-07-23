Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,169 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 737 head on July 11 and 1,159 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were moderately higher. The trade and demand was moderate for calves and yearlings. The trading was active and the demand was good for slaughter cows and bulls and stock cows and pairs. The supply included 59% feeder
cattle with 50% steers, 40% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 22% was replacement cattle with 30% stock cows, 31% were bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 710 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 774 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 355 lbs., 176.00; 6 head, 403 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (168.00); 11 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.39); 5 head, 702 to 735 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.23); 5 head, 800 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 335 lbs., 168.00; 6 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (167.32); 5 head, 460 lbs., 158.00; 22 head, 514 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (136.36); 17 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (133.51); 21 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.92); 40 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.69); 6 head, 707 lbs., 118.00; 10 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (114.61); 6 head, 838 to 845 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.67); 7 head, 880 lbs., 117.00; 11 head, 918 to 919 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (117.23); 6 head, 1010 to 1048 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.33). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 520 to 528 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (120.98); 5 head, 563 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 610 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 667 lbs., 113.00; 12 head, 712 to 721 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.52); 5 head, 795 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 830 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 880 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 215 lbs., 172.50; 18 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.96); 5 head, 575 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 604 lbs., 132.00; 13 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (120.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 343 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 377 lbs., 150.50; 5 head, 455 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 508 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.40); 25 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.64); 21 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.17); 9 head, 710 to 729 lbs., 106.00 to 113.00 (110.34); 10 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.22). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 358 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 425 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 473 to 490 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (127.77); 8 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 (118.21); 7 head, 622 to 625 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.57); 10 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (110.85); 5 head, 795 lbs., 98.00; 5 head, 838 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 490 to 493 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.00); 5 head, 503 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 575 to 593 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.70); 5 head, 667 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 702 to 725 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (108.18); 6 head, 788 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (98.69); 12 head, 822 to 839 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (102.54); 6 head, 883 to 895 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (91.98).
Slaughter cattle; Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 41 head, 1129 to 1840 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (58.96) average dressing. Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 56 head, 1030 to 1485 lbs., 56.00 to 63.00 (60.20) average; 2 head, 1490 to 1635 lbs., 65.00 to 67.00 (65.95) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 40 head, 1040 to 1250 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (57.65) average; 4 head, 830 to 1170 lbs., 43.00 to 47.00 (45.09) low; 2 head, 645 lbs., 32.00 very low. Bulls 1, 15 head, 1390 to 2165 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (84.90) average; 3 head, 1515 to 2040 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.71) high; 4 head, 1275 to 1630 lbs., 63.00 to 78.00 (71.71) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 865 to 1010 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.25); 2 to 4 years old, open, 12 head, 858 to 1110 lbs., 73.00 to 86.00 (81.12); 5 to 8 years old, open, 37 head, 975 to 1415 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (61.74); over 5 years old, open, 4 head, 985 to 1430 lbs., 54.00 to 56.00 (54.99). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 25 head, 1138 to 1293 lbs., 1110.00 to 1160.00 (1135.80). Medium and large frame 2, 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 35 head, 1125 to 1247 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (844.15).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estiamted weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 37 head, 1200 to 1250 lbs., 1600.00 to 1700.00 (1654.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 yers old, open, 12 head, 1175 to 1200 lbs., 1150.00 to 1300.00 (1254.17). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1075 to 1225 lbs., 870.00 to 1125.00 (1023.57); over 5 years old, open, 13 head, 1200 to 1250 lbs., 1025.00 to 1120.00 (1083.46).
