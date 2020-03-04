Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,168 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 789 head on Feb. 20 and 965 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The stock cows and pairs were slightly lower. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 44% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 38% stock cows, 21% were bred cows and 41% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 217 lbs., 205.00; 8 head, 439 190.00 190.00 10 head, 520 lbs., 168.00; 8 head, 579 lbs., 162.00; 5 head, 605 lbs., 158.00. Medium and Large 1 to 2 16 head, 267 to 286 lbs., 194.00 to 198.00 (196.32); 8 head, 318 to 325 lbs., 179.00 to 192.00 (182.20); 16 3head, 360 to 398 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (186.61); 16 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 167.00 to 178.00 (172.54); 18 head, 460 to 473 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (172.09); 9 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.63); 27 head, 553 to 590 572 144.00 to 157.00 148.67 34 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (141.00); 31 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.03); 8 head, 715 to 724 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.23); 8 head, 757 lbs., 122.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 335 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 158.00 to 176.00 (166.54); 11 head, 417 to 438 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (162.72); 25 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (155.26); 16 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.79); 32 head, 552 to 587 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (138.20); 11 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (126.62); 6 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.91); 6 head, 740 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 778 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.24). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (128.56).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 211 lbs., 180.00; 11 head, 365 to 389 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (165.49); 23 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (156.85); 5 head, 458 lbs., 150.00; 32 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (139.30); 5 head, 554 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 261 lbs., 169.00; 5 head, 313 to 333 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.39); 5 head, 362 to 378 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.72); 10 head, 404 to 443 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.95); 23 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.91); 15 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.49); 30 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.03); 8 head, 619 to 626 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 694 lbs., 116.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 213 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 288 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 328 to 343 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (140.84); 9 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (142.70); 13 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (133.62); 23 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (131.78); 17 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (119.07); 7 head, 563 to 588 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.58); 7 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (116.10); 11 head, 653 to 664 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.92); 5 head, 707 lbs., 100.00; 9 head, 815 lbs., 104.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 428 pounds., 139.00; 7 head, 491 to 493 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.43); 5 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 647 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.00); 5 head, 667 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 701 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 772 lbs., 91.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1375 to 1725 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (65.52) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1195 to 1415 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (63.52) average; 1 head, 1550 lbs., 68.50 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 875 to 1410 lbs., 53.00 to 64.00 (57.45) average dressing; 4 head, 875 to 912 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (47.27) low; 7 head, 578 to 1003 lbs., 36.00 to 44.00 (41.990 very low. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1535 to 2190 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (90.18) average; 6 head, 1075 to 1375 lbs., 70.00 to 84.00 (75.15) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, mdium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 755 to 905 lbs., 94.00 to 98.00 (95.50);
2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 979 lbs., 79.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 985 to 1000 lbs., 60.00 to 66.00 (62.98); over 5 years old, open, 6 head, 705 to 1070 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (54.25). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 975.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 805 to 1375 lbs., 775.00 to 925.00 (871.30).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 600 to 720 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (1030.97).
