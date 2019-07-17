Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 737 head of cattle selling on July 11, compared to 642 head on June 27 and 1,103 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were firm. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included: 68% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 47% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 22% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 35% stock cows, 45% were bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 318 lbs., 178.00; 10 head, 350 to 353 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.81); 6 head, 410 to 420 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (171.04); 7 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.73); 5 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 )147.58); 7 head, 554 to 588 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.66); 7 head, 608 to 610 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.15); 8 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.55); 6 head, 803 to 808 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.50). Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 308 to 340 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (164.54); 5 head, 350 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 437 to 443 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.77); 6 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.26); 22 head, 568 to 594 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.25); 10 head, 628 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (130.39); 6 head, 673 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.64); 6 head, 772 to 798 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 877 to 884 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.66); 5 head, 1015 lbs., 110.50; 5 head, 1143 lbs., 93.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 357 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 411 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.82); 10 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.05); 19 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.43); 11 head, 633 to 643 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.00); 5 head, 653 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 733 to 738 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.75); 6 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (102.97); 5 head, 868 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 308 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.55); 5 head, 443 lbs., 129.00; 12 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (128.06); 6 head, 515 to 523 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (110.98); 5 head, 575 lbs., 111.00; 8 head, 624 to 640 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (110.01); 12 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (108.26); 6 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 101.00 to 102.00 (101.49); 5 head, 753 lbs., 95.00; 5 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (97.44); 7 head, 869 to 883 lbs., 93.00 to 100.00 (97.98).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 498 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.18); 7 head, 710 to 738 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.16); 6 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 84.00 to 103.00 (90.75).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1372 to 1685 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (56.43) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1005 to 1455 lbs., 56.50 to 62.00 (58.78) average; 1 head, 1250 lbs., 64.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 30 head, 110 to 1290 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (55.53) average; 17 head, 1040 to 1094 lbs., 63.00 high; 9 head, 730 to 1037 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.67) low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1480 to 2020 lbs., 82.00 to 89.00 (85.70) average; 7 head, 1003 to 2065 lbs., 67.00 to 76.00 (71.36) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 868 lbs., 103.00; 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 800 to 915 lbs., 81.00 to 86.00 (84.32); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 920 to 1130 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (66.10); over 5 years old, open, 4 head, 960 to 1265 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 54.04 Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1435 lbs., 1000.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1033 to 1168 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (869.90). Medium frame 2 to 3, over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 10 head, 820 to 1063 lbs., 670.00 to 770.00 (713.56).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1250 to 1350 lbs., 1225.00,
