Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 989 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 5,459 the previous week and 1,162 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $23 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady in a light test. The trading and demand was moderate. The hot and dry weather continues in the area. The supply included 67% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 34% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 28% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows, 8% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 79% stock cows, 16% were bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 315 to 343 lbs., 172.50 to 178.00 (175.91) 7 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 163.00 to 178.00 (170.24); 17 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.90); 5 head, 565 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.40); 41 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 123.50 to 131.00 (127.94); 29 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.50); 5 head, 784 lbs., 125.50; 21 head, 804 to 820 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.47). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 446 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 487 lbs., 148.00; 17 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (125.08); 19 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (125.78); 7 head, 603 to 623 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.99); 32 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (117.11); 5 head, 738 lbs., 112.00; 14 head, 777 to 785 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (111.08); 9 head, 808 to 816 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.68); 6 head, 852 lbs., 108.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 504 to 505 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 435 lbs., 142.00; 13 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.31); 25 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (117.61); 22 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 113.00 to 121.00 (115.39); 22 head, 665 to 694 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.37); 11 head, 730 to 747 lbs., 94.00 to 108.00 (97.88); 5 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 97.00 to 104.00 (99.72). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 363 to 383 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (136.18); 5 head, 440 lbs., 127.50; 23 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.42); 5 head, 533 lbs., 112.00; 6 head, 570 to 573 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.50); 9 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 90.00 to 113.00 (106.27).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 446 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (129.78); 23 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (117.09); 4 head, 642 to 648 lbs., 102.00; 13 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 102.00 to 109.00 (107.21); 5 head, 731 lbs., 104.00; 11 head, 854 to 890 lbs., 84.00 to 105.00 (94.55).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1534 to 1693 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (62.01) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 47 head, 1135 to 1498 lbs., 58.00 to 64.50 (60.91) average; 3 head, 1030 to 1250 lbs., 71.00 to 71.50 (71.31) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 112 head, 915 to 1340 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (61.52) average; 9 head, 1204 lbs., 65.50 high; 14 head, 815 to 1225 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (49.77) low; 2 head, 1070 lbs., 39.00 very low. Bulls 1, 9 head, 1510 to 2390 lbs., 82.00 to 92.00 (87.26) average; 1 head, 2040 lbs., 95.50 high; 7 head, 1140 to 1710 lbs., 72.00 to 80.00 (76.76) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 845 to 978 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (84.81); 5 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 945 to 1590 lbs., 58.00 to 70.00 (62.99). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 988 lbs., 885.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1081 lbs., 960.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1200 to 1250 lbs., 1100.00 to 1275.00 (1187.50).
