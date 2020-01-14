Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,638 head of cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 1,034 head on Dec. 19 and 1,549 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The Jan. 9 total included 1,327 head of feeder cattle, 229 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle in comparison to 817 head of feeder cattle, 155 head of slaughter cattle and 62 head of replacement cattle. There was no recent comparison due to the holidays. The steer and heifer calves had a sharply higher undertone, while steer and heifer yearlings had a higher undertone. The trading was active and the demand was good, especially for thin calves to turn out. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 49% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 82% stock cows, 14% were bred cows and 4% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
