Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,058 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 1,169 head the previous week and 1,121 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were weak to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were firm to $1 higher and the slaughter bulls were firm. The stock cows and pairs were weak. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 46% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 22% was slaughter cattle with 66% cows and 34% were bulls; and 13% was replacement cattle with 11% stock cows, 32% were bred cows and 57% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 787 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (173.67); 5 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 172.00 (167.77); 11 head, 562 lbs., 140.50; 28 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (132.60); 33 head, 765 to 775 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (123.25). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 440 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.92); 12 head, 520 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.83); 10 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.01); 8 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.22); 20 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.85); 9 head, 707 to 738 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.40); 11 head, 753 to 778 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.660; 5 head, 810 to 842 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 880 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 980 lbs., 109.00; 5 head, 1000 to 1020lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.40). Medium frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 317 to 319 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.82); 15 head, 365 to 397 lbs., 124.00 to 142.00 (127.08); 6 head, 447 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 688 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 724 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 521 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 565 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 719 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 758 to 783 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 512 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.70); 10 head, 563 to 588 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.19); 24 head, 616 to 643 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.53); 30 head, 661 to 672 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.46); 18 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (109.15); 14 head, 758 to 765 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (105.85); 18 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.28). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 343 to 347 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.18); 5 head, 385 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 435 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.69); 17 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.47); 5 head, 553 lbs., 114.00; 7 head, 665 to 673 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (112.85); 6 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 84.00 to 99.00 (90.90). Medium frame 2 to 3, 19 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.53); 5 head, 497 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 478 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.45); 6 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.99); 6 head, 700 to 709 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.34); 8 head, 763 to 790 lbs., 88.00 to 110.00 (99.53); 10 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 92.00 to 107.00 (101.16).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 12 head, 1325 to 1705 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (54.92) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1063 to 1575 lbs., 56.00 to 64.00 (61.35) average; 3 head, 973 to 1145 lbs., 66.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 58 head, 90 to 1445 lbs., 54.00 to 63.00 (59.40) average; 16 head, 680 to 1103 lbs., 44.00 to 52.00 (49.58) low; 2 head, 905 to 915 lbs., 36.00 to 38.00 (36.99) very low. Bulls 1, 44 head, 1291 to 2335 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (85.79) average; 2 head, 1805 to 2030 lbs., 92.00 high; 15 head, 1005 to 1670 lbs., 63.00 to 81.00 (69.46) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 2 head, 1135 to 1145 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.50); 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 750 to 880 lbs., 80.00 to 81.00 (80.37); under 5 years old, open, 6 head, 793 to 1425 lbs., 50.50 to 58.00 (55.07). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 19 head, 1230 to 1308 lbs., 975.00 to 1175.00 (1085.88). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1020 to 1080 lbs., 700.00 to 780.00 (736.80); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1033 to 1325 lbs., 835.00 to 975.00 (908.85).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 35 head, 1083 to 1107 lbs., 1525.00 to 1650.00 (1571.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 1250 lbs., 1300.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1275 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 1075 to 1175 lbs., 800.00 to 1075.00 (940.63).
