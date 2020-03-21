Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,010 head of cattle selling on March 12, compared to 395 head on March 5 and 860 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 818 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 51 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 328 head of feeder cattle, 47 head of slaughter cattle and 20 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $8 to $12 lower. The slaughter cows were weak to $2 lower and the slaughter bulls were weak. The trading and demand was only moderate at best. The quality was rather plain. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 44% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 57% stock cows, 37% were bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 348 lbs., 180.00; 9 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (172.92); 12 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (159.91); 14 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.58); 20 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.65); 6 head, 560 to 578 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.02); 24 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.81). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 235 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 265 to 273 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.60); 10 head, 326 to 346 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (169.84); 17 head, 365 to 375 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (163.16); 7 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.90); 12 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.39); 15 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.07); 12 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.80); 5 head, 650 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 710 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 778 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 877 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 423 lbs., 151.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 315 to 338 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (152.68); 12 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.30); 13 head, 455 to 487 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.27); 21 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.12); 8 head, 571 to 578 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.01); 6 head, 600 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (113.50). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 212 to 245 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.03); 10 head, 255 to 270 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.00); 10 head, 320 to 348 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.40); 8 head, 360 to 380 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (126.56); 11 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (118.93); 30 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.15); 9 head, 528 to 547 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (108.86); 28 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (108.59); 21 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (104.66); 6 head, 652 to 655 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.00);8 head, 717 to 743 lbs., 91.00 to 94.50 (93.22).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 413 lbs., 137.00; 14 head, 458 to 475 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (142.14); 6 head, 520 to 528 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.67); 6 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (107.57); 6 head, 653 to 673 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (111.29); 6 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 84.00 to 97.00 (90.57); 18 head, 767 to 787 lbs., 73.50 to 85.00 (76.10); 5 head, 835 lbs., 71.00; 5 head, 850 lbs., 74.00; 21 head, 975 to 983 lbs., 65.00 to 66.00 (65.47).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1345 to 1505 lbs., 61.00 to 62.50 (61.36) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 29 head, 945 to 1425 lbs., 57.00 to 65.00 (61.29) average; 2 head, 1175 to 1305 lbs., 67.00 to 67.50 (67.26) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 850 to 1220 lbs., 53.00 to 64.00 (57.84) average; 6 head, 750 to 1000 lbs., 51.00 to 52.00 (51.68) low; 9 head, 695 to 1043 lbs., 31.00 to 40.00 (34.24) very low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1520 to 1855 lbs., 84.00 to 91.00 (87.72) average; 10 head, 1135 to 1600 lbs., 71.00 to 84.00 (78.68) low. Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 6 head, 963 to 995 lbs., 83.50 to 84.00 (83.83); 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 70.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 867 to 1070 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (57.24). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1220 lbs., 1025.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 10 head, 860 to 1325 lbs., 690.00 to 900.00 (766.35).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 650 lbs., 1210.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 683 lbs., 950.00.
