Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,008 head of cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 148 head on Feb. 6 and 1,015 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
No comparison was available as the previous week’s receipts were too light for a market test. All classes were higher than the last real test two weeks ago. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 46% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 17% was replacement cattle with 24% stock cows, 52% were bred cows and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 303 to 311 lbs., 201.00 to 206.00 (203.32); 5 head, 350 lbs., 200.00; 15 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (184.42); 15 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.03); 5 head, 561 lbs., 164.00; 25 head, 626 to 627 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.60); 19 head, 712 to 740 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (148.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 350 to 368 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (186.74); 7 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 166.00 to 179.00 (172.12); 13 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.36); 10 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.81); 9 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (147.49); 35 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (141.59); 6 head, 697 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 715 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 350 to 373 lbs., 156.00 to 178.00 (170.17); 9 head, 420 to 437 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (158.75); 16 head, 453 to 483 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (150.03); 13 head, 505 to 529 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.85); 11 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.04); 5 head, 633 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 672 to 696 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (129.42); 11 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (117.29); 5 head, 815 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 855 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 323 lbs., 164.00; 13 head, 360 to 379 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (164.11); 29 head, 419 to 447 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.03); 16 head, 461 to 473 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 527 to 529 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.31); 19 head, 553 to 576 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 375 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.51); 11 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.82); 15 head, 453 to 483 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.88); 5 head, 545 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 563 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.80); 6 head, 659 to 663 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.33); 5 head, 733 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 338 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 370 to 392 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.24); 9 head, 420 to 443 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.56); 25 head, 451 to 492 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.43); 11 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.76); 5 head, 568 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 670 to 692 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.00); 5 head, 863 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 713 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 810 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 863 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1353 to 1800 lbs., 53.00 to 62.50 (57.95) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 34 head, 1115 to 1385 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (60.71) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 33 head, 860 to 1150 lbs., 49.00 to 62.50 (54.17) average; 10 head, 803 to 970 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (45.50) low; 11 head, 540 to 1090 lbs., 25.00 to 39.00 (32.02) very low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1630 to 1980 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (82.97) average; 4 head, 1545 to 1870 lbs., 92.00 to 96.50 (93.39) high; 7 head, 1150 to 1870 lbs., 65.00 to 81.00 (73.89) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/acutal weight, under 2 years old, open, 6 head, 917 to 995 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.52); 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 77.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 850 to 1360 lbs., 60.00 to 67.00 (61.88); over 5 years old, open, 13 head, 880 to 1410 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (57.41). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 26 head, 1028 to 1263 lbs., 1200.00 to 1400.00 (1282.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 24 head, 940 to 1503 lbs., 900.00 to 1100.00 (1025.05). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 23 head, 970 to 1368 lbs., 735.00 to 900.00 (825.60).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 21 head, 479 to 742 lbs., 1200.00 to 1425.00 (1309.62). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 540 to 833 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1059.18).
