Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 596 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 989 head on Aug. 22 and 1,147 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady in a light test. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 39% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 23% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 57% stock cows, 26% were bred cows and 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 343 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 492 lbs., 162.00; 10 head, 506 to 518 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (146.55); 27 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.19); 38 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.92); 5 head, 756 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 378 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 535 lbs., 132.00; 17 head, 568 to 594 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.08); 9 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 114.00; 13 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (116.72); 8 head, 780 to 798 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.28).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 703 to 727 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 350 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 430 lbs., 148.00;
5 head, 450 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.64); 7 head, 560 to 592 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.55); 12 head, 616 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (116.46); 5 head, 660 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.70). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 355 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 442 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 463 to 471 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.02); 5 head, 582 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (108.98); 9 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.53).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 450 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 573 to 578 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.99); 6 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (113.35); 5 head, 683 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 795 lbs., 99.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1312 to 1670 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (58.42) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 30 head, 920 to 1475 lbs., 56.00 to 66.50 (63.25) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 880 to 1438 lbs., 53.00 to 63.00 (59.49) average; 12 head, 903 to 1025 lbs., 46.00 to 51.00 (48.74) low; 2 head, 1010 to 1015 lbs., 38.00 to 42.00 (40.00) very low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1460 to 1840 lbs., 88.00 to 90.50 (89.32) average; 3 head, 1170 to 1415 lbs., 71.00 to 83.00 (76.65) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/atual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 883 lbs., 84.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 845 to 1540 lbs., 60.00 to 71.00 (62.64); over 5 years old, open, 7 head, 1104 to 1400 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.34). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 790 to 1333 lbs., 850.00 to 940.00 (902.40).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 yers old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1250.00. Medium and large frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1175 to 1250 lbs., 950.00 to 1020.00 (996.67).
