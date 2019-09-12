Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 734 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, compared to 596 head on Aug. 29 and 1,038 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previus week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows and bulls were weak to $2 lower. The stock cows and pairs were weak. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 48% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 35% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 33% was replacement cattle with 35% stock cows, 61% bred cows and 4% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 285 lbs., 178.00; 5 head, 430 lbs., 182.00; 10 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.53); 6 head, 693 to 695 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.10). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 228 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 313 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 373 lbs., 162.00; 18 head, 491 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (149.52); 5 head, 540 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 558 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.77); 5 head, 638 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 675 to 688 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.50); 5 head, 713 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 765 to 768 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.50); 5 head, 858 to 883 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.41); 11 head, 905 to 938 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.14); 5 head, 953 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 415 to 436 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.35); 6 head, 515 to 525 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.50); 12 head, 565 to 583 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (119.73); 9 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.78); 5 head, 722 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 347 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 458 to 463 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.49); 5 head, 545 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.24); 6 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 95.00 to 97.00 (95.98); 4 head, 1014 lbs., 106.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 445 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 480 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 530 to 540 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.43); 6 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.65); 5 head, 601 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 690 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 712 to 733 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (96.52); 5 head, 890 lbs., 87.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1500 to 1990 lbs., 57.50 to 64.00 (59.29) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 42 head, 980 to 1490 lbs., 55.00 to 64.00 (58.62) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 68 head, 967 to 1340 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (56.94) average; 11 head, 995 to 1180 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (48.01) low; 7 head, 835 to 1295 lbs., 33.00 to 42.00 (35.91) very low. Bulls 1, 13 head, 1540 to 2260 lbs., 80.00 to 88.00 (84.30) average; 15 head, 1158 to 2040 lbs., 67.00 to 78.50 (73.31) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 800 to 1580 lbs., 57.50 to 65.00 (60.99); over 8 years old, open, 15 head, 1035 to 1349 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (56.70). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 888 lbs., 80.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 15 head, 1223 lbs., 1040.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1198 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 31 head, 1129 to 1265 lbs., 860.00 to 940.00 (913.09); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1148 to 1525 lbs., 830.00 to 920.00 (857.62).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1050 to 1150 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (975.00).
