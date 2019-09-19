Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,000 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 734 head on Sept. 5 and 993 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows were fully $3 to $5 lower and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The stock cows and pairs were weak. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 58% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 39% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 34% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; 8% was replacement cattle with 58% stock cows, 32% were bred cows and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 631 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 380 lbs., 170.00; 13 head, 503 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.89); 13 head, 563 to 584 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.83); 8 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.73); 13 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 121.50 to 124.00 (122.07); 43 head, 721 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (123.68); 30 head, 804 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (155.39); 6 head, 418 to 433 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.00); 10 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.40); 11 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.84); 8 head, 625 to 637 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 668 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 718 to 748 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (108.54); 9 head, 753 to 776 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.09); 11 head, 858 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.73); 7 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.28); 5 head, 638 lbs., 115.00; 14 head, 653 to 674 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.42); 6 head, 725 to 728 lbs., 102.00 to 109.00 (105.49); 5 head, 773 lbs., 102.00; 17 head, 861 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 410 lbs., 125.00; 35 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.47); 6 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.49); 8 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.03); 14 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (104.55); 12 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.23); 6 head, 768 lbs., 86.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 325 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 358 to 393 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.09).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 513 to 537 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.44); 9 head, 564 to 570 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.34); 6 head, 678 to 693 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (109.99); 5 head, 765 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1360 to 1735 lbs., 52.00 to 55.50 (53.40) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 1135 to 1410 lbs., 50.00 to 56.50 (52.20) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 168 head, 945 to 1415 lbs., 47.00 to 55.00 (52.07) average; 22 head, 763 to 1160 lbs., 42.00 to 49.00 (46.02) low; 3 head, 855 to 970 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (36.24) very low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1485 to 1745 lbs., 76.00 to 85.50 (80.99) average; 2 head, 1765 to 2000 lbs., 87.50 to 88.50 (87.97) high; 7 head, 1145 to 1970 lbs., 65.00 to 74.00 (70.64) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 7 head, 810 to 938 lbs., 83.00 to 96.00 (92.09); 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 905 to 1020 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (74.93); 5 to 8 years old, open, 18 head, 938 to 1500 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (54.51); over 5 years old, open, 6 head, 855 to 1340 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (50.29). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1083 to 1244 lbs., 1025.00 to 1175.00 (1106.58). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 695 to 1500 lbs., 700.00 to 810.00 (745.46).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1275 lbs., 1275.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 lbs., 920.00 to 950.00 (930.00).
