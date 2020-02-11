Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 148 head of cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 1,273 head on Jan. 30 and 1,494 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough of any class for a market test. A winter storm throughout the area sharply curtailed receipts. The supply included 50% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 34% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 24% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 26% was replacement cattle with 28% stock cows, 63% were bred cows and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 583 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 656 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 535 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 643 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 777 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 5 head, 602 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 321 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 383 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 528 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 2 5 head, 528 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 568 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1173 to 1385 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (61.36) average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1050 to 1340 lbs., 56.00 to 62.50 (60.12) average. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1430 to 1505 lbs., 82.00 to 84.50 (83.28) average; 1 head, 1935 lbs., 91.50 high; 1 head, 1530 lbs., 77.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, open, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 50.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1009 lbs., 1200.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 975 to 1188 lbs., 975.00 to 1050.00 (1016.19). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 760 to 985 lbs., 700.00 to 880.00 (818.27).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 589 to 768 lbs., 830.00 to 935.00 (871.44).
