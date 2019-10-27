Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,433 head of cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 1,036 head on Oct. 10 and 566 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to last week steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were weak to $2 lower. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand moderate. The light calves and unweaned calves of all sizes were met with limited demand. The supply included 72% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 42% were heifers and 5% were bulls; and 20% were slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 71% stock cows and 17% were bred cows and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 505 to 535 pounds., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.59); 19 head, 556 pounds., 144.00; 41 head, 627 to 645 pounds., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.52); 5 head, 818 pounds., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 420 pounds., 158.00; 15 head, 460 to 485 pounds., 151.00 to 159.00 (152.08); 21 head, 500 to 545 pounds., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.64); 30 head, 565 to 590 pounds., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.06); 30 head, 614 to 638 pounds., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.88); 41 head, 651 to 696 pounds., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.02); 32 head, 728 to 736 pounds., 124.00 to 125.50 (124.940; 5 head, 780 pounds., 123.00; 17 head, 808 to 825 pounds., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.24); 5 head, 850 pounds., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 340 to 348 pounds., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.02); 8 head, 374 to 393 pounds., 147.00 to 156.00 (152.52); 35 head, 403 to 449 pounds., 132.00 to 149.00 (139.81); 36 head, 455 to 498 pounds., 126.00 to 147.00 (138.78); 31 head, 515 to 545 pounds., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.29); 20 head, 563 to 598 pounds., 123.00 to 131.00 (125.51); 14 head, 600 to 632 pounds., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.14); 9 head, 695 to 699 pounds., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.34); 6 head, 713 to 715 pounds., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.50); 5 head, 765 pounds., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 701 to 713 pounds., 113.00 to 118.00 (117.40), Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 330 pounds., 139.00; 25 head, 401 to 436 pounds., 129.00 to 132.50 (130.40); 8 head, 470 to 498 pounds., 129.50 to 132.00 (130.13); 65 head, 500 to 545 pounds., 118.00 to 124.50 (122.50); 63 head, 550 to 599 pounds., 117.50 to 122.50 (121.15); 12 head, 611 to 635 pounds., 116.00 to 119.00 (118.24); 19 head, 653 to 670 pounds., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.42); 9 head, 702 to 737 pounds., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.65); 5 head, 755 pounds., 102.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 300 to 348 pounds., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.54); 6 head, 350 to 395 pounds., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.53); 22 head, 408 to 448 pounds., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.58); 19 head, 457 to 488 pounds., 118.00 to 127.00 (125.09); 8 head, 520 to 529 pounds., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.52); 9 head, 550 to 585 pounds., 111.00 to 117.00 (115.42); 8 head, 613 to 648 pounds., 105.00 to 116.00 (112.04); 5 head, 655 to 697 pounds., 103.00; 9 head, 703 to 740 pounds., 94.00 to 99.00 (97.70); 13 head, 814 to 845 pounds., 93.00 to 101.00 (98.35); 5 head, 890 pounds., 96.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 408 pounds., 115.00; 7 head, 455 to 498 pounds., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.92).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 467 to 483 pounds., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.45); 5 head, 528 pounds., 120.00; 7 head, 562 to 578 pounds., 113.00 to 122.00 (116.75); 6 head, 620 to 645 pounds., 111.00 to 119.00 (114.92); 5 head, 660 pounds., 118.00; 5 head, 833 pounds., 95.00; 5 head, 895 pounds., 89.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1475 to 1765 pounds., 46.00 to 55.00 (52.76) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 63 head, 120 to 1565 pounds., 49.00 to 56.00 (53.24) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 90 head, 955 to 1240 pounds., 42.00 to 54.00 (48.88) average; 20 head, 943 to 1260 pounds., 37.00 to 42.00 (39.32) low; 26 head, 745 to 1125 pounds., 21.00 to 36.50 (31.38) very low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1545 to 1945 pounds., 73.00 to 83.00 (76.60) average dressing; 9 head, 1165 to 1835 pounds., 64.00 to 67.00 (65.08) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 905 pounds., 88.00; 2 to 4 year old, open, 23 head, 690 to 1195 pounds., 63.00 to 75.00 (67.60); 5 to 8 yers old, open, 26 head, 930 to 1415 pounds., 52.00 to 62.00 (56.35); over 5 years old, open, 20 head, 1078 to 1533 pounds., 44.00 to 50.00 (45.40). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 17 head, 785 to 1420 pounds., 620.00 to 860.00 (713.72).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 pounds., 1130.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 1000 to 1075 pounds., 770.00 to 1000.00 (930.91).
